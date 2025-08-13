156,000 applications received under ‘Livestock Farmer Card’ project

LAHORE: The Livestock & Dairy Development Department Punjab has so far received applications from 156,000 farmers under Phase-II of its “Livestock Farmer Card” project which enables farmers to improve livestock rearing practices.

The Phase II, spanning six months, offers interest-free loans for the upkeep of 300,000 animals. Under this phase, the allowable number of animals per farmer has been increased to between 5 and 20.

According to departmental sources, the Urban Unit has so far approved 5,906 applications from farmers owning a total of 54,000 animals. Physical verification of these animals is currently in progress.

Meanwhile, chairing a review meeting, Provincial Livestock Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani congratulated all divisional and additional directors of Punjab for achieving 96 percent recovery under Phase I of the Livestock Card project, commending their outstanding performance. He urged them to expedite recovery of the remaining 4 percent at the earliest.

The minister also instructed divisional and district-level livestock officers to maximise farmer participation in the scheme and ensure registrations on the Livestock App 9211. He directed that a media campaign for livestock card distribution be launched from September 1 so that farmers can activate their cards promptly.

Highlighting the women-focused component of Phase II, the minister informed that 5,500 animals will be distributed among rural women in 12 tehsils across six districts of South Punjab. Applications for this initiative have been accepted from June 20 to August 14, with over 81,000 submissions received so far. A digital draw to select beneficiaries will be held on October 30.

During the briefing, the minister was informed of decisive action against elements selling fake semen and engaging in illegal animal slaughter. To date, 130 FIRs have been lodged against fake semen sellers and 57 against illegal slaughterers, along with heavy fines. Additionally, two FIRs have been registered against sellers of substandard milk. The minister directed that such enforcement measures be sustained without interruption.

He was also briefed on funds allocated under the Annual Development Programme 2025–26, which covers several initiatives, including the Chief Minister’s new projects: herd transformation to boost production, the Livestock Department Internship Program, progressive control of Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) in Punjab, the establishment of an FMD-free zone in Bahawalnagar, and provision of X-ray and surgical facilities for animal healthcare at the district level.

Minister Kirmani instructed the preparation of a feasibility report for the Bahawalnagar free zone and the creation of a separate directorate within the department. He said the disease-free zone would serve as a hub for exporting high-quality animals, while herd transformation would significantly enhance meat and milk production nationwide. He stressed the timely execution of all projects.

