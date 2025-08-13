BML 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.19%)
Aug 13, 2025

Rice sowing area likely to expand to 70,000 acres

Recorder Report Published August 13, 2025 Updated August 13, 2025 07:04am

LAHORE: The Punjab government has addressed the fluctuations in production of rice through a better understanding of supply and demand factors, with this year’s rice sowing anticipated to expand to 70,000 acres, representing a robust increase that supports national food security and export potential.

This was highlighted during a meeting of the Agriculture Management and Monitoring Committee, which was chaired by Additional Deputy Commissioner General Muhammad Shojain Vistro here on Tuesday, disclosed an official.

Officers from the Punjab Agriculture Department and related sectors, present in the meeting, deliberated on effective policy frameworks, saying they have already begun yielding notable progress in rice cultivation practices across the district.

On this occasion, the committee’s terms of reference were thoroughly reviewed, ensuring a structured approach to oversight and implementation that aligns with broader goals of economic contribution from rice, a vital component of the country’s economy.

During the meeting, it was highlighted that to build farmer capacity, the administration has instituted biannual training programmes scheduled for April and August, equipping participants with modern techniques to optimise output and efficiency.

Moreover, pest control on crops has been brought largely under management through vigilant strategies, while efforts to promote the responsible application of pesticides continue unabated, fostering safer and more environmentally sound farming methods. Strict enforcement against the use of prohibited chemicals on rice crops has been prioritised, safeguarding both produce quality and ecological balance.

On this occasion, the Additional Deputy Commissioner General issued directives to strengthen the crop surveillance system, making it more efficient for early detection and response to challenges, thereby minimising losses and maximising productivity. Emphasis was placed on delivering comprehensive support to farmers, including awareness of innovative agricultural practices and access to essential resources, with specific measures to guarantee the availability of fertilisers and equitable distribution of irrigation water, addressing key barriers to growth.

In the meeting, it was observed that these initiatives reflect a strategic vision where enhanced farmer capabilities lead to superior performance, enabling higher production levels and bolstering exports through refined tactics. An ongoing awareness campaign promotes the safe handling of agricultural medicines, further embedding best practices within the community, the meeting noted.

The Lahore district administration showed commitment in propelling agriculture forward, integrating monitoring, education, and resource allocation into a cohesive framework that delivers measurable outcomes, such as expanded cultivation areas and controlled pest incidences. “This holistic approach not only mitigates risks associated with traditional farming but also positions Lahore as a leader in sustainable agricultural development, with the committee’s ongoing work set to monitor progress and adapt policies for continued success.

By focusing on these core elements, the administration has laid the groundwork for long-term prosperity in the sector, ensuring that rice production contributes effectively to both local livelihoods and the national agenda,” it added.

