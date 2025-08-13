BML 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.19%)
Pakistan

NBP, Indus Hospital launch blood-donation drive

Press Release Published August 13, 2025 Updated August 13, 2025 07:58am

KARACHI: The National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), in collaboration with Indus Hospital & Health Network, has successfully launched the NBP Blood Donation Drive 2025 across Karachi, Hyderabad, Multan, and Bahawalpur—underscoring the bank’s strong commitment to health, humanity, and national responsibility.

This life-saving initiative featured awareness sessions followed by full-day blood donation activities, where employees came together to donate blood voluntarily and support Pakistan’s ongoing healthcare needs.

All donors received free health screenings and testing for nine medical indicators, including Hepatitis B & C, HIV, and more—emphasizing NBP’s care for both the nation and its people.

Speaking regarding the initiative, NBP President Mr. Rehmat Ali Hasnie shared: “As the Nation’s Bank, we believe that leadership must reflect empathy and action. This campaign is not only about saving lives—it is about building a culture of compassion and public service.”

