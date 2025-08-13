BML 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.19%)
Pakistan Print 2025-08-13

Aseefa for united action to prevent breast cancer

NNI Published August 13, 2025 Updated August 13, 2025 08:00am

ISLAMABAD: First Lady Aseefa Bhutto Zardari has called for united action — involving government institutions, health professionals, media, and communities — to raise awareness to combat breast cancer, the most common cancer among women in Pakistan and the highest in prevalence in Asia.

She made these remarks during a meeting with Omer Aftab, Founder and Honorary CEO of Pink Ribbon Pakistan, at Aiwan-e-Sadr Wednesday.

Highlighting that one in every nine Pakistani women is at risk, the First Lady warned that delayed detection claimed thousands of lives annually.

She noted that survival rates exceeded 90 percent when the disease was diagnosed early and stressed that “every woman, regardless of where she lives, must have access to timely screening, diagnosis, and treatment.”

Aseefa Bhutto Zardari emphasized making women’s health a national priority, with targeted efforts on prevention, early detection, and treatment. She called for expanding breast cancer facilities to underserved rural areas, breaking cultural taboos that delay consultations, and promoting mobile mammography units, community outreach, and male family involvement to overcome stigma.

She urged all stakeholders — including the media, educators, and religious leaders — to spearhead a nationwide awareness drive, encouraging early detection and timely medical intervention.

Commending Pink Ribbon Pakistan for its awareness and screening initiatives, the First Lady lauded its efforts to establish the country’s first dedicated Breast Cancer Hospital.

