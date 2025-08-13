Public choice at work? The end of EFS?

SRO 1395(I)2025 is not the end of the EFS. It is certainly the end of the beginning of the end of the EFS. SRO 1395(I)25, July 29, 2025, excludes “Raw cotton, yarns, and fabrics” from the purview of the EFS. Imported cottons, yarns, and fabrics will now be at par with local produce and attract a “refundable” 18 percent GST.

The Public Choice Theory provides a framework about how private, material, bureaucratic and even ideological interests, of bureaucrats, politicians etc., work their way into full-blown public policies resulting in stunting and killing public goods and policies-like the inevitable demise of the EFS.

EFS, July 2021 was launched, recognizing that the domestic fiscal constraints must not burden exporters as they compete internationally with competitors with no such baggage.

The EFS intended to immunize exporters from the chronically “kadak”, cash-deficient FBR’s penchant for meeting its revenue requirements by illegally denying refunds to EFS registered exporters. EFS meant no pay-ins, no refunds. Exporters and few in Islamabad were happy. However, many in Islamabad had different thoughts.

FBR, like all, would like to retain control over the refund pipeline. EFS had blown that ‘Nordstream 2’ of coveted refunds which FBR would tap during lean days when these funds could buy the Republic a day or more. Via denial and delay of refunds, FBR perhaps got away, when needed, by passing off the cash thus withheld as “revenues” to the “gullible” multilateral overlords who often took it with a soup ladle. The good FBR was thus doing a sacred work.

There is, however, reportedly another cohort who had seen slammed shut doors and tunnels to the cavernous corrupt bowels of the “refund industry”, i.e., the bad FBR.

Oddly such officers doing a sacred work saving the Republic are no different from accountants in “kadak” corporates who routinely stretch payables to meet “priority” financial commitments. There is, perhaps, no daylight between “kadak” cadres in public and private worlds.

Kudos, however, and now commiserations, to the Ministry of Commerce and the few good men at FBR who had enacted the EFS SRO in 2021whose unravelling is an education in itself. How do you dismantle a scheme which is wildly popular with exporters and the Ministry of Commerce? Public Choice offers a possible explanation.

A few quarters after EFS’ enactment, the press had suddenly started carrying stories of EFS frauds. Must not FBR be apprehending the fraudsters? Many exporters’ associations approached FBR to work with them to make EFS more robust, but to no avail. The “good” and the “bad” FBRs were at least indifferent or positively upset with EFS.

Here is one way this fraud might have happened. Those who imported 60s yarn under EFS, made a killing by illegally selling it locally, pocketing the unpaid GST and then exporting some 20s yarn-based product claiming it was a twisted/tripled 3×60s! Local 20s was purchased GST free, under EFS! Fraudsters made a killing. Industry wanted to plug the leakage, FBR instead blew the pipeline.

It was in this backdrop, last year and literally out of the left field, FBR rendered local yarn purchases ineligible for EFS. If an EFS registered exporter wanted to purchase local cotton yarn, it had to pay GST while it could import the same product GST free!

EFS fraud tales-many, even most could be true-set the stage with a sinister hum of expectations. A few rent-an-associations also played their quisling parts. Local yarn manufacturers cried at this obvious miscarriage of justice.

Exclusion of local yarns from EFS created a genuinely aggrieved party who just wanted re-inclusion into EFS. They were dragged, stomped on, slapped around until the aggrieved confederates sued for peace and on July 29 were served the textile equivalent of the Treaty of Versailles. Now, many are happy at their own defeat. Imposition of GST on cotton yarns is not a victory for spinners and not for the value-added champions. All exporters are losers. All manufacturers are losers.

It is like on account of few purse snatching incidents, the city police banned pillion riding.

Spinners and a few more, in their desperation — they were hurting bad — were offered Hobson’s choice. They had to take it. Today it is yarns and fabrics tomorrow it will be something else.

The real losers, however, mostly textiles exporters, continue to congregate in a motley crew of cults and associations whose chaotic best has never been good enough. The unravelling of EFS is the latest epiphany of the “Entrepreneurs as Chor” creed which the tax collectors, ageing accountants and highly paid bankers who enjoy a revolving door access to the top echelons continue to believe and mean.

Still, EFS, has perhaps been the most notable success that the Ministry of Commerce had notched in its long history of lost battles with the FBR. In Islamabad, tomorrow always trumps the future.

EFS is not the first pro-exports government initiative to go down. It is high time that FBR evolved into a learning organization, learning by doing, driven by data, in perpetual consultation with entrepreneurs whose competitiveness depends on lifesavers like EFS. FBR can then use data to “Rank and Yank” exporter population.

For now, it is curtains for EFS. Textile exports of USD 1.5b per month or so is our fate. On a good day, that is. This tactical victory for some in the textile value chain is a strategic rout for the entire textile value chain.

