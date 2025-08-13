BML 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.19%)
BOP 14.17 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.64%)
CNERGY 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.66%)
CPHL 87.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.23%)
DCL 12.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.48%)
DGKC 185.12 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (1.18%)
FCCL 49.80 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.57%)
FFL 15.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.06%)
GCIL 26.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.42%)
HUBC 162.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-0.75%)
KEL 5.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.94%)
KOSM 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.85%)
LOTCHEM 21.92 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.55%)
MLCF 85.66 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (1.28%)
NBP 141.77 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (0.85%)
PAEL 42.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.38%)
PIAHCLA 20.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.34%)
PIBTL 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
POWER 15.06 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.67%)
PPL 187.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.60 (-1.37%)
PREMA 38.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
PRL 32.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.75%)
PTC 23.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.32%)
SNGP 119.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-1.44%)
SSGC 41.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.48%)
TELE 7.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
TPLP 9.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.93%)
TREET 22.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.62%)
TRG 56.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.46%)
WTL 1.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 15,035 Decreased By -43.4 (-0.29%)
BR30 42,522 Decreased By -48.1 (-0.11%)
KSE100 147,005 Increased By 75.5 (0.05%)
KSE30 45,012 Decreased By -92.3 (-0.2%)
Markets Print 2025-08-13

Asian markets gain as US-China extends tariff truce

Reuters Published 13 Aug, 2025 06:02am

BENGALURU: Most Asian stocks rose on Tuesday, while regional currencies held steady, after the United States and China extended their tariff truce to November, easing market nerves ahead of a keenly watched US inflation report later in the day.

Stocks in Malaysia and Philippines gained 0.1% and 0.5%, respectively. Shares in Taiwan edged 0.1% higher.

Equities in Indonesia rose as much as 2.1%, with the main stock market index hitting its highest level since late October 2024.

“Indonesia’s rally is being underpinned by optimism after the Bank Indonesia’s recent rate cut, the US tariff clarity, and the milestone EU trade deal,” said Mohit Mirpuri, equity fund manager at SGMC Capital.

“The broader backdrop of easing policy risk and attractive valuations is helping Indonesia stand out in the region today,” Mirpuri added.

Lifting market sentiment across Asia, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order overnight extending a 90-day pause on triple-digit tariffs on imports from China, and Beijing issued a pause on extra tariffs on imports from the US

Globally, investors are keeping an eye out for the US consumer inflation report for July later in the day that could shape expectations for a September Federal Reserve rate cut.

“Softer-than-expected US CPI may even tip markets to price in some chance of a 50-basis-point Fed cut in September,” said Christopher Wong, currency strategist at OCBC.

Among Asian currencies, the Indonesian rupiah and Taiwan dollar shed 0.1% and 0.3% each, while most regional peers stayed flat against a steady dollar.

China US Most Asian stocks

Asian markets gain as US-China extends tariff truce

