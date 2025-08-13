BML 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.19%)
BOP 14.17 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.64%)
CNERGY 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.66%)
CPHL 87.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.23%)
DCL 12.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.48%)
DGKC 185.12 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (1.18%)
FCCL 49.80 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.57%)
FFL 15.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.06%)
GCIL 26.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.42%)
HUBC 162.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-0.75%)
KEL 5.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.94%)
KOSM 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.85%)
LOTCHEM 21.92 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.55%)
MLCF 85.66 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (1.28%)
NBP 141.77 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (0.85%)
PAEL 42.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.38%)
PIAHCLA 20.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.34%)
PIBTL 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
POWER 15.06 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.67%)
PPL 187.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.60 (-1.37%)
PREMA 38.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
PRL 32.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.75%)
PTC 23.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.32%)
SNGP 119.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-1.44%)
SSGC 41.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.48%)
TELE 7.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
TPLP 9.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.93%)
TREET 22.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.62%)
TRG 56.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.46%)
WTL 1.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 15,035 Decreased By -43.4 (-0.29%)
BR30 42,522 Decreased By -48.1 (-0.11%)
KSE100 147,005 Increased By 75.5 (0.05%)
KSE30 45,012 Decreased By -92.3 (-0.2%)
Markets Print 2025-08-13

European shares close higher as US-China tariff truce

Reuters Published 13 Aug, 2025 06:02am

FRANKFURT: European shares closed higher on Tuesday on optimism about the US-China tariff truce and interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve, while declines in heavyweight technology stocks limited gains.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index closed 0.2% higher a day after starting the week lower.

Investors were relieved after Washington and Beijing extended a tariff truce by 90 days, staving off triple-digit duties on each other’s goods until November 10.

“Equity markets have been pretty relaxed about all the trade news. The assumption seems to be that (US President Donald) Trump will relent on everything and that it will all be OK,” said Rob Perrone, investment specialist for Orbis Investments. “If the news is better than yesterday’s, then stocks go up.”

Most sectors on the benchmark STOXX 600 rose, led by energy with a 1.5% advance. Vestas Wind Systems outperformed peers with a 4.7% gain, after receiving US orders for undisclosed projects.

Heavyweight tech shares fell 2.1% to their lowest levels since early May. Software stocks in particular fell sharply on concerns that artificial intelligence could weaken this technology segment.

SAP slid 7%, while Nemetschek SE was down 11%, the biggest decliners on the index. The stocks logged their steepest one-day declines since 2020.

Most regional indexes were higher, but Germany’s DAX , dipped 0.2%. German investor morale fell more than expected in August, an index showed.

Latest earnings forecasts showed companies are expected to report 4.8% growth in second-quarter earnings, on average, above the previously expected 3.1%, according to LSEG I/B/E/S data.

Earnings in Europe have been resilient so far, partly because the recent EU-US tariff deal has eased concerns over how Trump’s levies might affect corporate performance.

Moreover, data showed US inflation rose broadly in line with expectations in July, putting the Fed on track to lower interest rates next month.

Markets also eyed a Friday meeting between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Trump said on Monday that both Kyiv and Moscow will have to cede land to end the war.

