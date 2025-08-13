BML 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.19%)
BOP 14.17 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.64%)
CNERGY 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.66%)
CPHL 87.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.23%)
DCL 12.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.48%)
DGKC 185.12 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (1.18%)
FCCL 49.80 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.57%)
FFL 15.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.06%)
GCIL 26.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.42%)
HUBC 162.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-0.75%)
KEL 5.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.94%)
KOSM 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.85%)
LOTCHEM 21.92 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.55%)
MLCF 85.66 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (1.28%)
NBP 141.77 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (0.85%)
PAEL 42.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.38%)
PIAHCLA 20.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.34%)
PIBTL 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
POWER 15.06 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.67%)
PPL 187.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.60 (-1.37%)
PREMA 38.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
PRL 32.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.75%)
PTC 23.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.32%)
SNGP 119.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-1.44%)
SSGC 41.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.48%)
TELE 7.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
TPLP 9.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.93%)
TREET 22.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.62%)
TRG 56.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.46%)
WTL 1.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 15,035 Decreased By -43.4 (-0.29%)
BR30 42,522 Decreased By -48.1 (-0.11%)
KSE100 147,005 Increased By 75.5 (0.05%)
KSE30 45,012 Decreased By -92.3 (-0.2%)
Aug 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-08-13

China, HK stocks gain after extension of trade truce deadline

Reuters Published 13 Aug, 2025 06:02am

HONG KONG: China and Hong Kong shares climbed on Tuesday, as the extension of a tariff truce between the US and China, the world’s two largest economies, helped cushion investor sentiment.

Washington and Beijing on Monday extended a tariff truce by 90 days in a decision that markets had widely expected.

At the close, the Shanghai Composite index rose 0.5% to 3,647.55, extending rally to highest level since Dec 16, 2021. The blue-chip CSI300 index gained 0.52%.

Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng went up 0.25%, while Hang Seng Tech was down 0.38%.

“This is not a surprise to the financial markets. Investors already assumed the deadline would be extended,” said Zhiwei Zhang, chief economist at Pinpoint Asset Management.

The trade negotiation will take months and investors have shifted their focus to the US-Russia summit, he added.

China markets have been trending higher in recent weeks, as investors priced in positive signals from a series of US-China trade talks, which focussed on bringing tariffs down from triple-digit levels.

China’s blue-chip stocks have gained 15% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng have rebounded more than 20% since early April when US President Donald Trump first announced the duties.

Semiconductors lifted mainland A-shares on Tuesday, with both Wafer Works (Shanghai) and Cambricon Technologies soaring 20%.

Hong Kong-listed shares of Chinese top foundry Semiconductor Manufac uring International Corp jumped 5% after Bloomberg reported that China urged local firms not to use Nvidia’s H20 chips.

Some investors remained cautious on China stocks even as the immediate concerns over tariff had eased.

Ben Bennett, Asia head of investment strategy at L&G Asset Management said they are neutral on Chinese equities.

“We don’t think the government will provide significant extra stimulus in the coming months, but would stand ready if the US turns up its tariff pressure,” he said.

“It’s largely a stalemate situation where the can is being kicked down the road for further trade negotiations,” said Moh Siong Sim, a currency strategist at Bank of Singapore.

China stock HK stocks

Comments

200 characters

China, HK stocks gain after extension of trade truce deadline

SOEs: govt alarmed by over Rs6trn losses

Avenues of furthering ties with WEF explored

Economy enters sustained stability phase: minister

List of items being exchanged for tariff cut: Islamabad, Tehran agree on text of proposed FTA

Int’l dispute with Star Hydro: Govt facing ‘ifs & buts’ situation

27th Amendment ‘on the cards’?: Bilawal dismisses ‘baseless rumours’

Delayed export proceeds: SBP withdraws lien policy

Aurangzeb, CJP for ensuring success of ADR mechanism

FBR to suspend ‘uncooperative’ sales taxpayer

There is only one honorarium policy: FD

Read more stories