BML 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.19%)
BOP 14.17 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.64%)
CNERGY 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.66%)
CPHL 87.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.23%)
DCL 12.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.48%)
DGKC 185.12 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (1.18%)
FCCL 49.80 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.57%)
FFL 15.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.06%)
GCIL 26.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.42%)
HUBC 162.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-0.75%)
KEL 5.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.94%)
KOSM 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.85%)
LOTCHEM 21.92 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.55%)
MLCF 85.66 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (1.28%)
NBP 141.77 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (0.85%)
PAEL 42.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.38%)
PIAHCLA 20.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.34%)
PIBTL 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
POWER 15.06 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.67%)
PPL 187.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.60 (-1.37%)
PREMA 38.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
PRL 32.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.75%)
PTC 23.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.32%)
SNGP 119.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-1.44%)
SSGC 41.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.48%)
TELE 7.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
TPLP 9.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.93%)
TREET 22.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.62%)
TRG 56.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.46%)
WTL 1.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 15,035 Decreased By -43.4 (-0.29%)
BR30 42,522 Decreased By -48.1 (-0.11%)
KSE100 147,005 Increased By 75.5 (0.05%)
KSE30 45,012 Decreased By -92.3 (-0.2%)
India’s stock benchmarks inch lower

Reuters Published 13 Aug, 2025 06:02am

MUMBAI: Indian equity benchmarks inched lower on Tuesday as a drop in financials weighed ahead of key US and domestic inflation readings.

The Nifty 50 fell 0.4% to 24,487.4 points and the BSE Sensex shed 0.46% to 80,235.59. Investors await US CPI data due later in the day which will guide the Federal Reserve’s rate-cut path. Lower US rates typically boost the appeal of emerging market equities, including India, as yields on US Treasuries fall.

Eight of the 16 major sectors logged gains. The broader small-caps were flat, while mid-caps slipped 0.3%.

Financials, which gained 0.9% in the previous session, reversed course and fell 1% on Tuesday.

IT rose 0.4%, on the back of a US-China tariff truce extension that averts triple-digit duties that is expected to shield US growth, curb inflation risks, and support corporate discretionary spending, including on technology.

Pharma advanced 0.7%, buoyed by strong results from Abbott India and Alkem Laboratories. The sector, like IT, counts the US as a key market. Investors also await India’s July retail inflation data, due after market hours, with a Reuters poll forecasting an eight-year low of 1.76% on cooling food prices.

The modest sized drop in benchmark indexes “reflects reluctance among investors to make significant moves ahead of key inflation data, while uncertainty also lingers with a second round of tariff hikes scheduled later this month,” said Devarsh Vakil, head of prime research at HDFC Securities. Among stocks, Marksans Pharma and Astral fell 11.1% and 8.1% after reporting weaker quarterly profits.

