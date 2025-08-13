Sovecon hikes 2025 Russian wheat crop forecast

MOSCOW: Grain consultancy Sovecon said on Tuesday it had raised its forecast for Russia’s wheat crop in 2025 to 85.2 million metric tons (mmt), up from a previous estimate of 83.3 mmt due to revised data on the size of the total area planted.

State statistical agency Rosstat has reported that Russia’s total planted wheat area is 26.9 million hectares, up from an earlier estimate of 26.6 million hectares which Sovecon was using, analysts noted.

Sovecon therefore raised its wheat harvest forecast for central regions by 1.2 million tons to 21.5 million tons, a move it said reflected both the larger planted area and improving yields.

It also increased its estimate for Russia’s southern region by 0.9 million tons to 31.1 million tons.

According to Minister of Agriculture Oksana Lut, Russia is set to harvest 88-90 million tons of wheat this year.

The Russian Ministry of Agriculture was maintaining its official forecast of 135 million metric tons of grain this year, she said last week.

That figure included crops from Russian-controlled regions of Ukraine.