BML 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.19%)
BOP 14.17 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.64%)
CNERGY 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.66%)
CPHL 87.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.23%)
DCL 12.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.48%)
DGKC 185.12 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (1.18%)
FCCL 49.80 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.57%)
FFL 15.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.06%)
GCIL 26.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.42%)
HUBC 162.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-0.75%)
KEL 5.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.94%)
KOSM 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.85%)
LOTCHEM 21.92 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.55%)
MLCF 85.66 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (1.28%)
NBP 141.77 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (0.85%)
PAEL 42.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.38%)
PIAHCLA 20.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.34%)
PIBTL 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
POWER 15.06 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.67%)
PPL 187.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.60 (-1.37%)
PREMA 38.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
PRL 32.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.75%)
PTC 23.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.32%)
SNGP 119.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-1.44%)
SSGC 41.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.48%)
TELE 7.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
TPLP 9.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.93%)
TREET 22.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.62%)
TRG 56.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.46%)
WTL 1.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 15,035 Decreased By -43.4 (-0.29%)
BR30 42,522 Decreased By -48.1 (-0.11%)
KSE100 147,005 Increased By 75.5 (0.05%)
KSE30 45,012 Decreased By -92.3 (-0.2%)
Aug 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-08-13

Copper hits two-week high

Reuters Published 13 Aug, 2025 06:02am

LONDON: Copper prices rose on Tuesday to their highest level in over two weeks as relief dominated the mood after the extension of the US-China tariff truce with optimism buoyed by a lower dollar following the release of US inflation data.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 1.3% at $9,858 a metric ton at 1614 GMT from a $9,864 a ton earlier, its highest level since July 25.

The 90-day extension of the tariff truce between the world's two largest economies has eased concerns about trade friction and is expected to support demand ahead of the seasonal autumn import surge for goods such as electronics.

A moderate rise in US consumer prices, meanwhile, reinforced expectations the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates next month, weakening the US currency and potentially boosting demand for dollar-priced metals.

"Focus will remain on US macroeconomic releases, with particular attention to any indications of weakness following the recent sharp downward revision to employment figures," Benchmark Mineral Intelligence said in a note.

Weighing on copper prices are rising stocks in LME-approved warehouses, which at 155,000 metric tons are up more than 70% since late June.

Higher inventories have also eased worries about copper availability on the LME market and widened the discount between the LME cash copper contract and the three-month forward to $84 a ton, its highest since February.

Another potential negative for prices are signs of softer demand in top consumer China. The Yangshan copper premium, a gauge of China's appetite for importing the metal, was at $47 a ton, down from levels above $100 a ton in May.

Clues to demand prospects for industrial metals in China are expected to come from a spate of data due this week on loans, house prices, investment and industrial production.

Aluminium was up 1.6% at $2,629, zinc rose 1% to $2,850, lead climbed 0.9% to $2,016, tin gained 0.2% to $33,875 and nickel retreated 0.2% to $15,325 a ton.

Copper copper rate copper market

Comments

200 characters

Copper hits two-week high

SOEs: govt alarmed by over Rs6trn losses

Avenues of furthering ties with WEF explored

Economy enters sustained stability phase: minister

List of items being exchanged for tariff cut: Islamabad, Tehran agree on text of proposed FTA

Int’l dispute with Star Hydro: Govt facing ‘ifs & buts’ situation

27th Amendment ‘on the cards’?: Bilawal dismisses ‘baseless rumours’

Delayed export proceeds: SBP withdraws lien policy

Aurangzeb, CJP for ensuring success of ADR mechanism

FBR to suspend ‘uncooperative’ sales taxpayer

There is only one honorarium policy: FD

Read more stories