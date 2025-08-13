BML 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.19%)
BOP 14.17 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.64%)
CNERGY 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.66%)
CPHL 87.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.23%)
DCL 12.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.48%)
DGKC 185.12 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (1.18%)
FCCL 49.80 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.57%)
FFL 15.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.06%)
GCIL 26.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.42%)
HUBC 162.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-0.75%)
KEL 5.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.94%)
KOSM 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.85%)
LOTCHEM 21.92 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.55%)
MLCF 85.66 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (1.28%)
NBP 141.77 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (0.85%)
PAEL 42.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.38%)
PIAHCLA 20.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.34%)
PIBTL 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
POWER 15.06 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.67%)
PPL 187.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.60 (-1.37%)
PREMA 38.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
PRL 32.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.75%)
PTC 23.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.32%)
SNGP 119.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-1.44%)
SSGC 41.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.48%)
TELE 7.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
TPLP 9.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.93%)
TREET 22.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.62%)
TRG 56.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.46%)
WTL 1.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 15,035 Decreased By -43.4 (-0.29%)
BR30 42,522 Decreased By -48.1 (-0.11%)
KSE100 147,005 Increased By 75.5 (0.05%)
KSE30 45,012 Decreased By -92.3 (-0.2%)
Oil prices dip as market awaits EIA report

Reuters Published 13 Aug, 2025 06:02am

HOUSTON: Oil prices dipped on Tuesday as traders watched for a US government short-term market outlook report following a bullish report on demand and supply issued by OPEC. Brent crude futures lost 20 cents, or 0.3%, to $66.43 a barrel by 10:36 a.m. CDT (1536 GMT).

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were off by 39 cents, or 0.61%, to $63.51.

“We’re still locked into a range, waiting for an Energy Information Administration report this morning,” said Phil Flynn, senior analyst at Price Futures Group. Flynn said traders were watching to see if the EIA report would track with a report issued earlier on Tuesday by OPEC on its demand and production outlook. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries raised its forecast for global oil demand next year and trimmed its forecast for growth in supply from the United States and other producers outside the wider OPEC+ group, pointing to a tighter market outlook.

OPEC’s monthly report on Tuesday said global oil demand will rise by 1.38 million barrels per day in 2026, up 100,000 bpd from the previous forecast. Its 2025 projection was left unchanged. US President Donald

Trump extended a tariff truce with China to November 10, staving off triple-digit duties on Chinese goods as US retailers prepared for the critical end-of-year holiday season.

This raised hopes that an agreement could be reached between the world’s two largest economies and avert a virtual trade embargo between them. Tariffs risk slowing global growth, which could sap fuel demand and drag oil prices lower.

US consumer prices increased in July as tariff-induced rising costs for imported goods helped to drive the strongest gain in six months for one measure of underlying inflation. Also potentially weighing on the oil market, Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin are due to meet in Alaska on Friday to discuss ending Russia’s war in Ukraine.

The US has stepped up pressure on Russia to end the conflict, with Trump setting a deadline of last Friday for Russia to agree to peace in Ukraine or have its oil buyers face secondary sanctions.

