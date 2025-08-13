WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
Aug 12, 2025
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 11-Aug-25 08-Aug-25 07-Aug-25 06-Aug-25
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.101921 0.101949 0.101907 0.101998
Euro 0.850714 0.8529 0.851579 0.850918
Japanese yen 0.004976 0.004956 0.004969
U.K. pound 0.984155 0.984262 0.980929 0.976568
U.S. dollar 0.731986 0.732229 0.731409 0.733297
Algerian dinar 0.00563835 0.005641 0.005637 0.005634
Australian dollar 0.477694 0.47734 0.476659 0.47569
Botswana pula 0.0547526 0.054771 0.054709 0.054557
Brazilian real 0.134391 0.134978 0.133879 0.133823
Brunei dollar 0.570349 0.570405 0.569544 0.569684
Canadian dollar 0.531002 0.532491 0.531818 0.533462
Chilean peso 0.000758032 0.000753 0.000749 0.000759
Czech koruna 0.0347275 0.03488 0.034722 0.03463
Danish krone 0.11399 0.114279 0.114087 0.114029
Indian rupee 0.00835814 0.008357 0.00834 0.008361
Israeli New Shekel 0.214156 0.213167 0.21405 0.212673
Korean won 0.000528128 0.000529 0.000526 0.000529
Kuwaiti dinar 2.3972 2.39531 2.39953
Malaysian ringgit 0.172822 0.172879 0.17293 0.173459
Mauritian rupee 0.0160995 0.016095 0.016054 0.016015
Mexican peso 0.0392101 0.039469 0.039162 0.039384
New Zealand dollar 0.435824 0.436372 0.434494 0.433489
Norwegian krone 0.0714586 0.071349 0.07162 0.071798
Omani rial 1.90373 1.90223 1.90714
Peruvian sol 0.207607 0.20673
Philippine peso 0.0128349 0.012802 0.012695 0.012764
Polish zloty 0.200572 0.200188 0.200512 0.198221
Qatari riyal 0.201095 0.200937 0.201455
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.195196 0.195042 0.195546
Singapore dollar 0.570349 0.570405 0.569544 0.569684
Swedish krona 0.0760789 0.076302 0.076071 0.076005
Swiss franc 0.904133 0.90628 0.907343 0.908896
Thai baht 0.022649 0.022644 0.022652
Trinidadian dollar 0.10834 0.108573 0.1085 0.108656
U.A.E. dirham 0.199315 0.199158 0.199672
Uruguayan peso 0.0182878 0.018341 0.018269 0.018317
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
