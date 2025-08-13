WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Aug 12, 2025 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 11-Aug-25 08-Aug-25 07-Aug-25 06-Aug-25 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.101921 0.101949 0.101907 0.101998 Euro 0.850714 0.8529 0.851579 0.850918 Japanese yen 0.004976 0.004956 0.004969 U.K. pound 0.984155 0.984262 0.980929 0.976568 U.S. dollar 0.731986 0.732229 0.731409 0.733297 Algerian dinar 0.00563835 0.005641 0.005637 0.005634 Australian dollar 0.477694 0.47734 0.476659 0.47569 Botswana pula 0.0547526 0.054771 0.054709 0.054557 Brazilian real 0.134391 0.134978 0.133879 0.133823 Brunei dollar 0.570349 0.570405 0.569544 0.569684 Canadian dollar 0.531002 0.532491 0.531818 0.533462 Chilean peso 0.000758032 0.000753 0.000749 0.000759 Czech koruna 0.0347275 0.03488 0.034722 0.03463 Danish krone 0.11399 0.114279 0.114087 0.114029 Indian rupee 0.00835814 0.008357 0.00834 0.008361 Israeli New Shekel 0.214156 0.213167 0.21405 0.212673 Korean won 0.000528128 0.000529 0.000526 0.000529 Kuwaiti dinar 2.3972 2.39531 2.39953 Malaysian ringgit 0.172822 0.172879 0.17293 0.173459 Mauritian rupee 0.0160995 0.016095 0.016054 0.016015 Mexican peso 0.0392101 0.039469 0.039162 0.039384 New Zealand dollar 0.435824 0.436372 0.434494 0.433489 Norwegian krone 0.0714586 0.071349 0.07162 0.071798 Omani rial 1.90373 1.90223 1.90714 Peruvian sol 0.207607 0.20673 Philippine peso 0.0128349 0.012802 0.012695 0.012764 Polish zloty 0.200572 0.200188 0.200512 0.198221 Qatari riyal 0.201095 0.200937 0.201455 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.195196 0.195042 0.195546 Singapore dollar 0.570349 0.570405 0.569544 0.569684 Swedish krona 0.0760789 0.076302 0.076071 0.076005 Swiss franc 0.904133 0.90628 0.907343 0.908896 Thai baht 0.022649 0.022644 0.022652 Trinidadian dollar 0.10834 0.108573 0.1085 0.108656 U.A.E. dirham 0.199315 0.199158 0.199672 Uruguayan peso 0.0182878 0.018341 0.018269 0.018317 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

