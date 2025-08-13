Markets Print 2025-08-13
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (August 12, 2025). ==================================== BR...
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (August 12, 2025).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 147,005.32
High: 147,976.98
Low: 146,894.63
Net Change: 75.48
Volume (000): 331,786
Value (000): 34,525,310
Makt Cap (000) 4,377,934,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 23,639.61
NET CH (+) 154.78
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 11,483.55
NET CH (+) 124.58
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 43,604.32
NET CH (+) 269.64
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 22,765.22
NET CH (-) 96.50
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 13,197.93
NET CH (-) 206.53
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,329.63
NET CH (+) 32.17
------------------------------------
As on: 12-Aug-2025
====================================
