KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (August 12, 2025).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 147,005.32 High: 147,976.98 Low: 146,894.63 Net Change: 75.48 Volume (000): 331,786 Value (000): 34,525,310 Makt Cap (000) 4,377,934,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 23,639.61 NET CH (+) 154.78 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 11,483.55 NET CH (+) 124.58 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 43,604.32 NET CH (+) 269.64 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 22,765.22 NET CH (-) 96.50 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 13,197.93 NET CH (-) 206.53 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,329.63 NET CH (+) 32.17 ------------------------------------ As on: 12-Aug-2025 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025