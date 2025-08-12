BML 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.19%)
BOP 14.17 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.64%)
CNERGY 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.66%)
CPHL 87.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.23%)
DCL 12.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.48%)
DGKC 185.12 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (1.18%)
FCCL 49.80 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.57%)
FFL 15.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.06%)
GCIL 26.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.42%)
HUBC 162.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-0.75%)
KEL 5.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.94%)
KOSM 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.85%)
LOTCHEM 21.92 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.55%)
MLCF 85.66 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (1.28%)
NBP 141.77 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (0.85%)
PAEL 42.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.38%)
PIAHCLA 20.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.34%)
PIBTL 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
POWER 15.06 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.67%)
PPL 187.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.60 (-1.37%)
PREMA 38.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
PRL 32.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.75%)
PTC 23.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.32%)
SNGP 119.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-1.44%)
SSGC 41.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.48%)
TELE 7.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
TPLP 9.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.93%)
TREET 22.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.62%)
TRG 56.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.46%)
WTL 1.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 15,035 Decreased By -43.4 (-0.29%)
BR30 42,522 Decreased By -48.1 (-0.11%)
KSE100 147,005 Increased By 75.5 (0.05%)
KSE30 45,012 Decreased By -92.3 (-0.2%)
Aug 12, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India’s RBI allows ‘vostro’ accounts to invest entire surplus in government securities

Reuters Published 12 Aug, 2025 07:45pm

BENGALURU: India’s central bank said on Tuesday foreign investors may invest the surplus balance in their so-called “vostro” accounts into central government securities.

Vostro accounts are typically held by a domestic bank on behalf of a foreign bank in which trading partners can hold rupee-denominated balances emerging from trade transactions.

“Persons resident outside India that maintain a special rupee vostro account (SRVA) for international trade settlement in Indian rupees … may invest their rupee surplus balance in the aforesaid account in central government securities,” a Reserve Bank of India notification said.

In 2022, the RBI had allowed overseas banks to open SRVAs to settle trade transactions in rupee as part of its efforts to boost the currency’s “internationalisation”.

India central bank issues final co-lending framework effective January 2026

The holders of such accounts can invest in Indian government debt without registering as foreign portfolio investors, as overseas investors have to. However, the government slapped a limit of using only 30% of account balances to buy securities with residual maturity under one year, including treasury bills.

Reuters reported in May that the central bank had sought the government’s approval to remove this cap on foreign banks with vostro accounts to boost rupee-denominated investment and trade.

The RBI has approved 123 correspondent banks from 30 trading partner countries to open 156 SRVAs with 26 Indian banks topromote bilateral trade in local currencies, a junior trade minister told Parliament earlier this year.

India RBI Reserve Bank of India India’s central bank

Comments

200 characters

India’s RBI allows ‘vostro’ accounts to invest entire surplus in government securities

Pakistan welcomes US move to blacklist BLA, Majeed Brigade

Flooding feared in Punjab as ‘India expected to release water’ in Sutlej River

Launch of new models: car sales in Pakistan jump 28% in July 2025

KSE-100 closes above 147,000 for first time in history

Rupee gains further against US dollar

CCP 2019 order: Appellate Tribunal grants partial relief to flour mills, upholds Rs35mn fine

DPM Ishaq Dar reviews operational efficiency at Pakistan’s ports

Security forces kill 3 more Indian-sponsored terrorists in Zhob: ISPR

SBP partners with Japan’s Soramitsu for digital currency rollout: report

Thundershowers expected countrywide including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad next week: PMD

Read more stories