BML 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.19%)
BOP 14.17 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.64%)
CNERGY 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.66%)
CPHL 87.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.23%)
DCL 12.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.48%)
DGKC 185.12 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (1.18%)
FCCL 49.80 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.57%)
FFL 15.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.06%)
GCIL 26.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.42%)
HUBC 162.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-0.75%)
KEL 5.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.94%)
KOSM 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.85%)
LOTCHEM 21.92 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.55%)
MLCF 85.66 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (1.28%)
NBP 141.77 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (0.85%)
PAEL 42.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.38%)
PIAHCLA 20.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.34%)
PIBTL 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
POWER 15.06 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.67%)
PPL 187.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.60 (-1.37%)
PREMA 38.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
PRL 32.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.75%)
PTC 23.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.32%)
SNGP 119.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-1.44%)
SSGC 41.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.48%)
TELE 7.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
TPLP 9.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.93%)
TREET 22.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.62%)
TRG 56.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.46%)
WTL 1.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 15,035 Decreased By -43.4 (-0.29%)
BR30 42,522 Decreased By -48.1 (-0.11%)
KSE100 147,005 Increased By 75.5 (0.05%)
KSE30 45,012 Decreased By -92.3 (-0.2%)
Aug 12, 2025
US stocks gain after report shows stable inflation

AFP Published 12 Aug, 2025 07:17pm

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks rose early Tuesday following US inflation data that kept alive expectations for a Federal Reserve interest rate cut next month.

The consumer price index rose 2.7 percent from a year ago in July, the same rate as in June.

While “core” inflation stripping out volatile food and energy segments accelerated from the month before, analysts described the report as largely in line with expectations.

That indicates President Donald Trump’s tariffs have so far had only a limited impact on consumer prices.

About 15 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.6 percent at 44,221.14.

US stocks mixed ahead of inflation data, China tariff deadline

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 0.6 percent to 6,414.53, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 0.8 percent to 21,553.40.

“Overall, inflation remains well-behaved,” said Nationwide Economist Oren Klachkin. “More tariff-driven price increases are likely ahead of us as more businesses pass on the levies.”

Futures markets expect an interest rate cut in September.

“The numbers came in almost exactly as expected,” said Steve Sosnick of Interactive Brokers. “In this environment anything decent is an excuse to rally and that’s pretty much what we’re seeing.”

