BML 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.19%)
BOP 14.17 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.64%)
CNERGY 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.66%)
CPHL 87.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.23%)
DCL 12.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.48%)
DGKC 185.12 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (1.18%)
FCCL 49.80 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.57%)
FFL 15.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.06%)
GCIL 26.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.42%)
HUBC 162.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-0.75%)
KEL 5.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.94%)
KOSM 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.85%)
LOTCHEM 21.92 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.55%)
MLCF 85.66 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (1.28%)
NBP 141.77 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (0.85%)
PAEL 42.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.38%)
PIAHCLA 20.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.34%)
PIBTL 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
POWER 15.06 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.67%)
PPL 187.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.60 (-1.37%)
PREMA 38.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
PRL 32.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.75%)
PTC 23.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.32%)
SNGP 119.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-1.44%)
SSGC 41.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.48%)
TELE 7.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
TPLP 9.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.93%)
TREET 22.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.62%)
TRG 56.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.46%)
WTL 1.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 15,035 Decreased By -43.4 (-0.29%)
BR30 42,522 Decreased By -48.1 (-0.11%)
KSE100 147,005 Increased By 75.5 (0.05%)
KSE30 45,012 Decreased By -92.3 (-0.2%)
Aug 12, 2025
Markets

Copper buoyed by US-China trade truce extension

Reuters Published 12 Aug, 2025 05:58pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

LONDON: Copper prices firmed on Tuesday as relief dominated the mood after the United States and China extended their tariff truce, ahead of U.S. inflation data that could determine the direction of U.S. interest rates, traders said.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange traded 0.2% higher at $9,751 a metric ton in official rings. Traders said volumes were low due to the summer lull.

The 90-day extension of the tariff truce between two of the world’s largest economies has eased concerns about trade friction and is expected to support demand ahead of the seasonal autumn import surge for goods such as electronics.

Signs of easing price pressures in the United States will reinforce expectations the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates next month, which could weaken the U.S. currency and potentially boost demand for dollar-priced metals.

“Focus will remain on U.S. macroeconomic releases, with particular attention to any indications of weakness followingthe recent sharp downward revision to employment figures,” Benchmark Mineral Intelligence said in a note.

Also weighing on copper prices are rising stocks in LME approved warehouses, which at 155,000 metric tons are up more than 70% since late June.

Copper prices steady as supply concerns ease

Higher inventories have also eased worries about copper availability on the LME market and widened the discount between the LME cash copper contract and the three-month forward to $84 a ton, its highest since February.

Also signalling softer demand in top consumer China is the Yangshan copper premium, a gauge of the country’s appetite for importing the metal, at $45 a ton compared with levels above $100 a ton in May.

Clues to demand prospects for industrial metals in China are expected to come from a spate of data due this week on loans, house prices, investment and industrial production.

Aluminium was up 0.8% at $2,610, zinc rose 0.4% to $2,834.5, lead climbed 0.5% to $2,008.5, tin firmed 0.1% to $33,825 and nickel retreated 1.1% to $15,180 a ton.

