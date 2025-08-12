BML 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.19%)
BOP 14.17 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.64%)
CNERGY 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.66%)
CPHL 87.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.23%)
DCL 12.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.48%)
DGKC 185.12 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (1.18%)
FCCL 49.80 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.57%)
FFL 15.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.06%)
GCIL 26.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.42%)
HUBC 162.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-0.75%)
KEL 5.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.94%)
KOSM 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.85%)
LOTCHEM 21.92 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.55%)
MLCF 85.66 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (1.28%)
NBP 141.77 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (0.85%)
PAEL 42.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.38%)
PIAHCLA 20.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.34%)
PIBTL 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
POWER 15.06 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.67%)
PPL 187.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.60 (-1.37%)
PREMA 38.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
PRL 32.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.75%)
PTC 23.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.32%)
SNGP 119.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-1.44%)
SSGC 41.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.48%)
TELE 7.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
TPLP 9.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.93%)
TREET 22.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.62%)
TRG 56.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.46%)
WTL 1.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 15,035 Decreased By -43.4 (-0.29%)
BR30 42,522 Decreased By -48.1 (-0.11%)
KSE100 147,005 Increased By 75.5 (0.05%)
KSE30 45,012 Decreased By -92.3 (-0.2%)
Aug 12, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PHC bars NA speaker, Senate chairman from appointing new opposition leaders

  • Issuing notices to ECP, other parties in case, PHC adjourns case till Aug 15
BR Web Desk Published August 12, 2025 Updated August 12, 2025 05:13pm
PTI leaders Omar Ayub (left) and Shibli Faraz speaking to media in Islamabad on May 7, 2024. Photo: Screengrab/YouTube/@ImranKhanOfficialChannel
PTI leaders Omar Ayub (left) and Shibli Faraz speaking to media in Islamabad on May 7, 2024. Photo: Screengrab/YouTube/@ImranKhanOfficialChannel

The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Tuesday stopped National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq and Senate Chairman Senator Yousuf Raza Gilani from appointing new opposition leaders in the parliament’s houses, days after de-notification of Omar Ayub and Shibli Faraz as opposition leaders of the NA and Senate, respectively, by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The development came during hearing of the petition challenging the ECP order. Issuing notices to the electoral body and other parties in the case, PHC has adjourned the case till August 15, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) wrote on its WhatsApp channel.

Moreover, the high court stopped the ECP from taking further action against the opposition party’s leaders as well.

ECP disqualifies several PTI lawmakers including Shibli Faraz, Omar Ayub, Zartaj Gul

The ECP on August 5 disqualified several PTI legislators including Faraz, Ayub and Zartaj Gul as well as Sunni Ittehad Council Chairman Sahibzada Hamid Raza, following their conviction by an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Faisalabad in the cases pertaining to May 9 riots.

Through a notification, the election commission had announced since they had been convicted by the ATC, therefore, they were disqualified and de-notified. Hence, the ECP had said, their seats have become vacant.

Later on August 8, the National Assembly Secretariat confirmed the removal of Ayub from the position of leader of the opposition, declaring the post vacant.

The secretariat had said the NA speaker is expected to issue a notification for the appointment of a new opposition leader soon.

Meanwhile, the post of opposition leader in the Senate was also declared vacant after PTI leader Faraz was de-notified from his position following his disqualification by the ECP.

According to a notification issued by the Senate Secretariat, Faraz’s disqualification was effective from August 5, resulting in the loss of both his Senate membership and his position as leader of the opposition in the upper house.

Numerous leaders of the embattled PTI have been facing multiple cases for their alleged involvement in the violent protests that erupted countrywide on May 9, 2023, following arrest of PTI founding chairman Imran Khan in a corruption case.

Imran, who has been in prison since 2023 facing charges of corruption, land fraud and disclosure of official secrets, is also being tried separately on similar charges related to the riots.

The government accused him and other PTI leaders of inciting the May 9, 2023, protests, during which demonstrators attacked military and government buildings, including the army headquarters in Rawalpindi and Jinnah House Lahore.

The former prime minister denies wrongdoing and says all the cases are politically motivated to dismantle his party.

PTI NA Speaker Peshawar High Court Senate chairman Pakistan politics

Comments

200 characters

PHC bars NA speaker, Senate chairman from appointing new opposition leaders

Flooding feared in Punjab as ‘India expected to release water’ in Sutlej River

PSX ends flat, KSE-100 settles above 147,000

Rupee inches upwards against US dollar

CCP 2019 order: Appellate Tribunal grants partial relief to flour mills, upholds Rs35mn fine

Thundershowers expected countrywide including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad next week: PMD

Security forces kill 3 more Indian-sponsored terrorists in Zhob: ISPR

SBP partners with Japan’s Soramitsu for digital currency rollout: report

FIA arrests three more illegal currency dealers in Quetta

Aurangzeb hints at major US investment

Read more stories