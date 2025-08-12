Pakistan welcomes US move to blacklist BLA, Majeed Brigade

Pakistan has welcomed the US decision of designating Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) and Majeed Brigade as Foreign Terrorist Organisations, also adding Majeed Brigade as an alias to BLA.

The statement has come the next day of the United States’ designating the BLA as a foreign terrorist organisation.

Recently, the BLA took responsibility for hijacking a Jaffar Express train travelling from Quetta to Peshawar in March, killing 31 civilians and security personnel and holding over 300 train passengers hostage, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a statement.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement on Tuesday said Pakistan had proscribed Majeed Brigade as a terrorist entity since July 18, 2024. BLA and Majeed Brigade are involved in multiple terrorist attacks in Pakistan, including the heinous Jaffer Express terrorist incident and Khuzdar Bus Attack that resulted in the loss of many precious lives.

US designates Majeed Brigade as terrorist organisation

The Foreign Office statement said Pakistan remains a steadfast bulwark against terrorism.

“Our sacrifices have secured critical counter-terrorism successes, not only for the country, but for regional stability and global security,” the FO said.

Pakistan said it also remains unwavering in its resolve to protect its citizens and eliminate terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. It remains committed to cooperating with the international community to overcome this common challenge.

In a statement on Monday, the US State Department said the Majeed Brigade has also been added as an alias to BLA’s earlier designation as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT) entity.

Pakistan urges global drive to block flows of illicit arms to TTP, BLA

BLA was first designated as an SDGT in 2019 after a series of terrorist attacks. Since then, the group has claimed responsibility for further attacks, including those by the Majeed Brigade. In 2024, BLA claimed suicide bombings near Karachi airport and the Gwadar Port Authority Complex.

The State Department said the latest designations underscore Washington’s commitment to countering terrorism. It added that such measures help curtail support for terrorist activities.

According to the statement, the designations were made under Section 219 of the US Immigration and Nationality Act and Executive Order 13224. They will take effect upon publication in the Federal Register.