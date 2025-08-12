BML 4.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.99%)
BOP 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.56%)
CNERGY 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.97%)
CPHL 87.71 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.7%)
DCL 12.54 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.4%)
DGKC 186.24 Increased By ▲ 3.27 (1.79%)
FCCL 49.82 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (1.61%)
FFL 15.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.56%)
GCIL 26.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
HUBC 165.02 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (0.59%)
KEL 5.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.57 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (5.46%)
LOTCHEM 21.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
MLCF 85.65 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (1.27%)
NBP 142.02 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.02%)
PAEL 42.15 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.48%)
PIAHCLA 20.52 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.39%)
PIBTL 10.51 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.67%)
POWER 15.08 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.8%)
PPL 188.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-0.9%)
PREMA 39.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.18%)
PRL 32.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.39%)
PTC 23.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.59%)
SNGP 120.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.69%)
SSGC 41.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.74%)
TELE 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
TPLP 9.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.44%)
TREET 22.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
TRG 56.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.39%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
BR100 15,129 Increased By 50 (0.33%)
BR30 42,776 Increased By 206.6 (0.49%)
KSE100 147,727 Increased By 796.8 (0.54%)
KSE30 45,278 Increased By 174.1 (0.39%)
Aug 12, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan’s Nikkei rallies to record high, SoftBank surges

Reuters Published 12 Aug, 2025 11:55am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share gauge powered to an all-time high on Tuesday, driven by sharp gains for tech companies and renewed optimism over trade with the United States.

With financial markets reopening after a holiday in Japan on Monday, the stock benchmark caught up with peaks scaled earlier this year by other major global centres.

The Nikkei 225 surged 2.46% to 42,849.67 as of the morning close, exceeding the previous high of 42,426.77 set on July 11, 2024.

In a roller-coaster ride in 2024, the Nikkei had exceeded a record that had stood since 1989 during Japan’s bubble economy.

Japan’s broader Topix gauge has been setting successive record highs since July 24 and also scored a new all-time high on Tuesday, rising 1.45% to 3,067.96.

The U.S. Standard & Poor’s 500 and MSCI’s broadest gauge of global equities have been charting new peaks since June.

“The Nikkei was not able to hit a record until today because chip-related shares and auto shares dragged the index,” said Takamasa Ikeda, senior portfolio manager at GCI Asset Management. “The Nikkei could soon peak as technology shares that led the Wall Street’s rally have slowed down.”

SoftBank Group soared 6.9% after Reuters reported the conglomerate was selecting banks for a U.S. listing of its payments app operator PayPay.

Semiconductor industry heavyweights Advantest and Lasertec jumped 7.1% and 6.9%, respectively.

Global stock markets tumbled after U.S. President Donald Trump’s April 2 “Liberation Day” announcement of sweeping tariffs on imports from dozens of countries into the U.S. Shares have since more than recouped those losses as trade concerns abated and enthusiasm over artificial intelligence companies soared.

Uncertainty over tariff levels imposed by the U.S. has weighed on shares in Japan, where exports are a key driver for the economy. The U.S. on Thursday promised to amend a presidential executive order to remove overlapping tariffs on Japanese goods.

“The impact of U.S. tariffs seems not as serious as the market had expected,” said Shoichi Arisawa, general manager of the investment research department at IwaiCosmo Securities.

“There will be more companies which will revise up their outlooks due to the limited impact of the U.S. tariffs. The yen remains weak, which is also positive for Japanese companies.”

Foreign money has been flooding into the Japanese market of late, but data from the Tokyo Stock Exchange last week indicated those flows may have peaked.

Overseas investors turned net sellers of Japanese stocks and futures for the first time in 16 weeks in the period ending Aug. 1.

They sold a net 342 billion yen ($2.31 billion) of shares and futures, a sharp reversal from net purchases of 1.26 trillion yen in the previous week.

Japan’s Nikkei share

Comments

200 characters

Japan’s Nikkei rallies to record high, SoftBank surges

Flooding feared in Punjab as ‘India expected to release water’ in Sutlej River

FIA arrests three more illegal currency dealers in Quetta

Security forces kill 3 more Indian-sponsored terrorists in Zhob: ISPR

PSX extends record-breaking rally on anticipation of US investments

Pakistan’s exporters urge policy support to capitalise on US tariff cut

Intra-day update: rupee inches upwards against US dollar

Investments, trade deal: Pakistan, US in talks to finalise details

Failure to achieve financial close: Two key CPEC hydropower projects excluded from IGCEP

Public holiday: PSX to remain closed on Thursday, August 14

Oil inches up as US-China tariff truce extension boosts trade hopes

Read more stories