BML 5.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
BOP 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.5%)
CNERGY 7.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.1%)
CPHL 87.94 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.96%)
DCL 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.48%)
DGKC 186.12 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (1.72%)
FCCL 49.89 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.75%)
FFL 16.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GCIL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.49%)
HUBC 163.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.16%)
KEL 5.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.58%)
KOSM 6.43 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.21%)
LOTCHEM 21.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.37%)
MLCF 85.78 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.42%)
NBP 142.75 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (1.54%)
PAEL 42.49 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.29%)
PIAHCLA 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.2%)
PIBTL 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.57%)
POWER 15.06 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.67%)
PPL 186.25 Decreased By ▼ -3.65 (-1.92%)
PREMA 39.10 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.44%)
PRL 32.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.91%)
PTC 23.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.72%)
SNGP 120.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.42%)
SSGC 41.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.62%)
TELE 7.64 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.23%)
TREET 22.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.31%)
TRG 56.70 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.32%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
BR100 15,113 Increased By 34.3 (0.23%)
BR30 42,674 Increased By 104.4 (0.25%)
KSE100 147,714 Increased By 784.5 (0.53%)
KSE30 45,260 Increased By 156 (0.35%)
26 EU leaders say Ukraine should have freedom to decide its future

Reuters Published 12 Aug, 2025 11:25am

BRUSSELS: 26 European heads of state and government said in a statement that Ukrainians must have the freedom to decide their future and that a diplomatic solution must protect Ukrainian and European interests.

“Meaningful negotiations can only take place in the context of a ceasefire or reduction of hostilities,” the leaders said, adding that “we share the conviction that a diplomatic solution must protect Ukraine’s and Europe’s vital security interests.”

Europe stresses need to protect Ukrainian interests ahead of Trump-Putin talks

The statement, which was agreed late on Monday and published on Tuesday, was endorsed by leaders of all EU member countries except Hungary.

