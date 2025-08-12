BML 5.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
BOP 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.5%)
CNERGY 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.97%)
CPHL 87.90 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.92%)
DCL 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.48%)
DGKC 186.00 Increased By ▲ 3.03 (1.66%)
FCCL 49.75 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.47%)
FFL 16.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GCIL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.49%)
HUBC 163.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.15%)
KEL 5.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.58%)
KOSM 6.42 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.05%)
LOTCHEM 21.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
MLCF 85.70 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (1.32%)
NBP 142.70 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (1.51%)
PAEL 42.41 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.1%)
PIAHCLA 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.2%)
PIBTL 10.51 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.67%)
POWER 15.06 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.67%)
PPL 186.49 Decreased By ▼ -3.41 (-1.8%)
PREMA 39.10 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.44%)
PRL 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1%)
PTC 23.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.72%)
SNGP 120.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.42%)
SSGC 41.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.62%)
TELE 7.64 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.23%)
TREET 22.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.31%)
TRG 56.61 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.16%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
BR100 15,118 Increased By 39.2 (0.26%)
BR30 42,704 Increased By 134.6 (0.32%)
KSE100 147,805 Increased By 875.5 (0.6%)
KSE30 45,292 Increased By 187.9 (0.42%)
Aug 12, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Public holiday: PSX to remain closed on Thursday, August 14

BR Web Desk Published 12 Aug, 2025 11:23am

The Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited (PSX) will remain closed on Thursday, August 14, 2025, on account of Independence Day, the bourse stated in a notice on Tuesday.

“All TRE Certificate Holders, staff and concerned are hereby informed that Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited will remain closed on Thursday, August 14, 2025, being a national holiday on account of Independence Day of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

“Wishing you all a Happy Independence Day,” the PSX notice read.

Earlier, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Monday said it will remain closed on Thursday, August 14, 2025, in observance of Independence Day.

“The State Bank of Pakistan will remain closed on Thursday, August 14, 2025, being a public holiday on the occasion of ‘Independence Day’ as declared by the Government of Pakistan,” read a statement.

Independence Day of Pakistan PSX notice PSX holiday 14 August holiday

Comments

200 characters

Public holiday: PSX to remain closed on Thursday, August 14

Security forces kill 3 more Indian-sponsored terrorists in Zhob: ISPR

PSX extends record-breaking rally on anticipation of US investments

Intra-day update: rupee inches upwards against US dollar

Investments, trade deal: Pakistan, US in talks to finalise details

PM hails record business confidence

Failure to achieve financial close: Two key CPEC hydropower projects excluded from IGCEP

Oil gains as US-China tariff truce extension boosts trade hopes

Pakistan eyes China as key market for maize exports

US, China extend tariff truce by 90 days, staving off surge in duties

Read more stories