Public holiday: PSX to remain closed on Thursday, August 14

The Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited (PSX) will remain closed on Thursday, August 14, 2025, on account of Independence Day, the bourse stated in a notice on Tuesday.

“All TRE Certificate Holders, staff and concerned are hereby informed that Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited will remain closed on Thursday, August 14, 2025, being a national holiday on account of Independence Day of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

“Wishing you all a Happy Independence Day,” the PSX notice read.

Earlier, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Monday said it will remain closed on Thursday, August 14, 2025, in observance of Independence Day.

“The State Bank of Pakistan will remain closed on Thursday, August 14, 2025, being a public holiday on the occasion of ‘Independence Day’ as declared by the Government of Pakistan,” read a statement.