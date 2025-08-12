BML 5.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
BOP 14.16 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.57%)
CNERGY 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.97%)
CPHL 87.76 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.76%)
DCL 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.48%)
DGKC 186.86 Increased By ▲ 3.89 (2.13%)
FCCL 49.89 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.75%)
FFL 16.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
GCIL 26.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.3%)
HUBC 163.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.16%)
KEL 5.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.58%)
KOSM 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.53%)
LOTCHEM 21.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
MLCF 85.80 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (1.44%)
NBP 142.80 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (1.58%)
PAEL 42.41 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.1%)
PIAHCLA 20.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.44%)
POWER 15.06 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.67%)
PPL 186.65 Decreased By ▼ -3.25 (-1.71%)
PREMA 39.05 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.31%)
PRL 32.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.97%)
PTC 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.93%)
SNGP 120.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.47%)
SSGC 41.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.72%)
TELE 7.64 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 9.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.95%)
TREET 22.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.31%)
TRG 56.70 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.32%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
BR100 15,113 Increased By 34.3 (0.23%)
BR30 42,674 Increased By 104.4 (0.25%)
KSE100 147,725 Increased By 795.6 (0.54%)
KSE30 45,265 Increased By 161.4 (0.36%)
Aug 12, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

China urges firms not to use Nvidia’s H20 chips, Bloomberg News reports

Reuters Published 12 Aug, 2025 11:04am

Chinese authorities have urged local companies to avoid using Nvidia’s H20 processors, particularly for government-related purposes, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Authorities have sent notices to a range of firms discouraging use of the less-advanced semiconductors, with the guidance taking a particularly strong stance against the use of Nvidia’s H20s for any government or national security-related work by state enterprises or private companies, the report said.

Reuters could not immediately confirm the report. Nvidia did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside regular business hours.

Nvidia said in July that its products have no “ backdoors “ that would allow remote access or control after China raised concerns over potential security risks in the firm’s H20 artificial intelligence chip.

U.S. President Donald Trump suggested on Monday that he might allow Nvidia to sell a scaled-down version of its next-generation advanced GPU chip in China, despite deep-seated fears in Washington that China could harness U.S. artificial intelligence capabilities to supercharge its military.

The move could open the door to China securing more advanced computing power from the U.S. even as the two countries battled for technology supremacy, critics said.

China nvidia Nvidia’s H20 processors

Comments

200 characters

China urges firms not to use Nvidia’s H20 chips, Bloomberg News reports

Security forces kill 3 more Indian-sponsored terrorists in Zhob: ISPR

PSX extends record-breaking rally on anticipation of US investments

Intra-day update: rupee inches upwards against US dollar

Investments, trade deal: Pakistan, US in talks to finalise details

PM hails record business confidence

Failure to achieve financial close: Two key CPEC hydropower projects excluded from IGCEP

Public holiday: PSX to remain closed on Thursday, August 14

Oil gains as US-China tariff truce extension boosts trade hopes

Pakistan eyes China as key market for maize exports

US, China extend tariff truce by 90 days, staving off surge in duties

Read more stories