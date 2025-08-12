BML 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-08-12

Turkmenistan envoy, Aurangzeb focus on expanding bilateral trade

Press Release Published 12 Aug, 2025 03:12am

ISLAMABAD: Atadjan Movlamov, ambassador of Turkmenistan to Pakistan, called on Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, at the Finance Division Monday, said a press release issued on Monday.

During the meeting, both sides discussed matters of mutual interest, with a particular focus on expanding bilateral trade, commerce, and investment.

Senator Aurangzeb reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong commitment to deepening its relations with the brotherly country of Turkmenistan, noting that the past year had witnessed several high-level ministerial exchanges between the two nations.

Movlamov emphasised Turkmenistan’s high regard for its partnership with Pakistan, describing it as an important trading and investment partner as well as a vital transit hub for bilateral and transnational trade. The discussions also explored avenues for joint ventures and cooperation, especially in the energy, transportation, and construction sectors.

On behalf of Mammetguly Astanagulov, Minister of Finance and Economy of Turkmenistan, Ambassador Movlamov extended an invitation to Senator Aurangzeb to participate in the Turkmenistan Investment Forum, scheduled to be held in mid-September in Ashgabat, in conjunction with the celebrations marking the 34th Anniversary of Turkmenistan’s Independence.

