Business & Finance Print 2025-08-12

Dar assesses sugar stock positions

Recorder Report Published 12 Aug, 2025 03:12am

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chaired a meeting Monday of the committee reviewing the sugar availability and pricing situation in the country.

The committee reviewed the current availability of sugar in the market, assessed stock positions, and examined trends in the market prices.

Dar underscored the government’s commitment to ensuring price stability, maintaining adequate supplies of essential commodities, and protecting the interests of consumers across the country.

The meeting was attended by the Minister for National Food Security and Research (MNFSR), SAPM Tariq Bajwa, secretaries of MNFSR, Commerce, Industries and Production, along with senior officials from relevant federal and provincial departments.

