Accepting JUI-F demand, govt says will reconstruct demolished mosque

ISLAMABAD: The government has accepted the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazal (JUI-F) demand to reconstruct the demolished Madni Masjid in Islamabad.

Following successful negotiations between the two sides, the government agreed not only to rebuild the mosque but also to refrain from demolishing other mosques in the federal capital.

Two rounds of talks took place between government representatives and JUI-F leaders. The government side was led by Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry, while the JUI-F delegation included Central Secretary General Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, Islamabad Ameer Mufti Owais Aziz, and other religious scholars.

Senior officials, including the Capital Development Authority (CDA)chairman, the Islamabad Inspector General of Police, and the Deputy Commissioner, also participated in the negotiations.

The dispute arose after the CDA, in a joint operation with heavy machinery and security provided by the Islamabad administration and police, demolished the Madni Masjid and its adjoining seminary.

The mosque was razed on Saturday night, following the demolition of the seminary a day earlier (Friday night). Within hours of clearing the debris, CDA’s environment wing planted tree saplings on the site.

Minister TalalChaudhry said in a statement that the seminary was demolished with the consent of its management, adding that a new facility capable of housing 200 students had been built at an alternative location costing Rs40 million.

The JUI spokesman, Aslam Ghori, has announced that the woman parliamentarian of his party has also submitted a resolution in the National Assembly while condemning demolishing of the Madni Masjid.

However, JUI spokesman Aslam Ghori strongly condemned the demolition, as did the Wafaqul Madaris leadership. They said the action had caused unrest among the public and religious circles, particularly amid reports that other mosques in the capital might also be targeted for demolition.

Earlier, religious scholars belonging to the Wafaqul Madaris Al-Arabia warned the federal government against demolishing mosques and seminaries in Islamabad, Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry said Sunday the religious seminary located on Murree Road was demolished with consultation and consent of seminary’s management.

The Wafaqul Madaris leadership strongly condemned the demolition of Madni Masjid and religious seminary located adjacent to the mosque building situated on Murree Road in front of Margalla Town.

