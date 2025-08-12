Pakistan welcomes PCA award on IWT issue

ISLAMABAD: The Government of Pakistan welcomed the award rendered by the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) in The Hague on the issues of General Interpretation of the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT), in the India Waters case, declaring that India shall “let flow” Western waters for Pakistan’s unrestricted use.

The verdict was announced on 8 August 2025, and publicised on the Court’s website, Monday, said the Foreign Office spokesperson in a statement.

The award interprets the designed criteria for the new run-of-river hydropower projects, to be constructed by India on the Western Rivers (Chenab, Jhelum, and Indus).

In a significant finding, the spokesperson remarked that the Court has declared that India shall “let flow” the waters of the Western Rivers for Pakistan’s unrestricted use. In that connection, the specified exceptions for generation of hydro-electric plants must conform strictly to the requirements laid down in the Treaty, rather than to what India might consider an “ideal” or “best practices” approach.

The Court’s findings on low-level outlets, gated spillways, intakes for the turbines, and free-board are in line with Pakistan’s interpretation of the relevant provisions of the Treaty. The Award also limits India from maximising the pondage volume.

Notably, the Court has observed that the Awards of a Court of Arbitration are final and binding on the Parties (India and Pakistan), and have a controlling legal effect on subsequent Courts of Arbitration and Neutral Experts. Recognising Pakistan’s vulnerability as the downstream riparian, the Court has further observed that the object and purpose of the IWT, as it relates to the Western Rivers, is to de-limit the two states’ respective rights and obligations, in conjunction with mutual cooperation and effective dispute resolutions procedures.

The award carries special significance in the wake of India’s recent announcement to hold the IWT in abeyance, and its earlier decision to boycott the proceedings of the Court of Arbitration. It is an endorsement of Pakistan’s historical stance on the afore-stated issues.

Pakistan remains committed to full implementation of the IWT. It also expects India to immediately resume the normal functioning of the Treaty, and faithfully implement the Award announced by the Court of Arbitration.

