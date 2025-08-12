ATC acquits Qureshi, convicts Dr Yasmin and others for 10 years

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday announced a reserved decision and released PTI senior leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi in two May 9 cases while sentencing Dr Yasmin Rashid, Senator Ejaz Chaudhry, Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed, former Punjab governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema, and several others to 10 years in prison.

The court, which conducted the hearings at a makeshift court in Kot Lakhpat Jail, announced the verdict on Monday. The court had reserved its decision last week after hearing arguments from both sides, saying it would be delivered on August 11.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi, five others acquitted in May 9 riots case

The court sentenced Rashid, Cheema, Chaudhry, Rasheed, Ayesha Ali Bhutta, Muhammad Fahim, Niaz Ahmed, Ali Hasan, Zain Ali, Asad Ali, Bilal Wajahat, Bilal Bashir, Muhammad Qasim, and Zain ul Hassan to 10 years each in the Jinnah House vehicle torching case.

Hafiz Muhammad Arshad was also handed the same sentence. Aliya Hamza and Sanam Javed were awarded five years each. In the same case, Qureshi, Abrar, Amjad, Faisal, Jamil, Saadia, and Tasneem were acquitted.

Out of 25 accused, the court acquitted 12 accused in Shadman Police Station torching case, including Qureshi, Sohail Khan, Muhammad Owais, Rafiuddin, Farid Khan, Salman Ahmed, Abdul Qadir, Faizan, Tayyab Sultan, Shahid Baig, Majid Ali, and Bakht. The court had earlier declared several suspects absconders in both cases. No accused, who had been released on bail, including Aliya Hamza and Sanam Javed, was present in court when the verdict was announced.

