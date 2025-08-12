BML 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
FO slams India’s MEA for twisting COAS’s remarks

Naveed Siddiqui Published 12 Aug, 2025 03:12am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan strongly rejected the “immature remarks” made by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) earlier Monday, which it said is yet another demonstration of their chronic tendency to distorting facts and twisting statements out of context.

Foreign Office (FO) Spokesperson, Shafqat Ali Khan, stated this while responding to media queries regarding the statement made by the Indian MEA on the remarks attributed to Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir in the United States.

“The Indian narrative of an alleged ‘nuclear blackmail’ is a misleading and self-serving construct. Pakistan remains firmly opposed to the use or threat of use of force. India’s sabre rattling and war mongering whenever confronted, invite unfounded allegations bereft of rationality,” the spokesperson added.

Pakistan is a responsible nuclear weapon state with an elaborate command and control structure under full civilian control. It has always exercised discipline and restraint, while dealing with the issues of such importance.

Pakistan’s sustained and credible counterterrorism efforts are internationally-acknowledged. “Our security forces remain the bulwark against terrorism. The Indian MEA’s spurious insinuations are irresponsible and without a shred of evidence,” Ambassador Khan remarked.

“We also note with concern a pointless reference to the third countries, in a bid to exert pressure on Pakistan,” he asserted. The FO spokesperson pointed out this not only reflects India’s lack of diplomatic confidence but also constitutes a futile attempt to unnecessarily involve other countries.

Contrary to India’s belligerent and jingoistic approach, Pakistan shall continue to act as a responsible member of the comity of nations. However, any act of Indian aggression or violation of Pakistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity will be met with an immediate and matching response. The onus of any ensuing escalation will rest squarely with the Indian leadership.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

