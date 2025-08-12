PARTLY FACETIOUS: A man of the highest integrity?

“I don’t understand why people don’t adjust their narratives to the prevailing situation.”

“I agree there are reports that the Interior Minister, close to the establishment, is a candidate for the prime ministership – and let me emphasize that in our history there has been no civilian as close to the establishment as…”

“This was acknowledged publicly by a Man With Considerable Integrity, Rana Sanaullah, who stated publicly that the Interior Minister could have become the Prime Minister…”

“Integrity?”

“Well, he reportedly refused to…to have himself declared the winner from his constituency, he wanted the Forms 45 and 47 to be synchronized and…”

“Then may I recommend that he be made the head of the selection committee for appointments, transfers, postings and…”

“Integrity does not…..not….not span all areas you silly person.”

“I guess, the politics of the party leader, the politics of the system, the politics…”

“Enough, anyway, when I referred to narratives…”

“Wait, I have it – you were referring to the perception that the blame is being laid at the doorstep of one pillar of the hybrid system and that pillar is…”

“No, I wasn’t referring to domestic conditions, thank you. Need I add I have developed a very healthy regard for what’s been happening in our country because the so-called democratic West is now openly doing the same thing – their narrative about Israel and Ukraine does not gel with their own public that voted them to power and….wait…and they were forced to form coalitions with other parties that were ideologically not compatible just so they could ensure that the far right remains out of power and these rising stars in terms of voter support are being investigated by government agencies, one has been barred from participating in elections for five years and…”

“I wonder if The Man Who Must Remain Nameless and Faceless knows about these global events?”

“I doubt it — I am not sure which newspapers he is allowed, when he is allowed, and…”

“Hamm — Trump is going to meet Putin this Friday and the Europeans are saying Zelensky must be present – Zelensky is the Ukrainian President whose term of office expired more than a year ago and…”

“So what do the Europeans want?”

“They want Trump to continue to arm Ukraine…”

“Yes, but Trump never stopped and yet Russia is clearly winning.”

“They say Trump can’t cede land to Russia that Russia has already captured, I mean…”

“Russia, before the war started, offered to Ukraine no war but in return no NATO, which is an existential threat to Russia….”

“Zelensky has no cards to play, as Trump rightly stated.”

“But he has the loudest voice of them all.”

“Trump can be hard of hearing, but I get you, Europe needs to adjust the narrative to sell to its own people.”

“If wishes were horses…”

“Well, beggars have been flying in Pakistan for decades and I see they have begun flying in the West as well.”

“Hmmmm.”

