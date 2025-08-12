BML 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
BOP 14.08 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.15%)
CNERGY 7.24 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.4%)
CPHL 87.10 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (3.08%)
DCL 12.49 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.32%)
DGKC 182.97 Increased By ▲ 4.10 (2.29%)
FCCL 49.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.65%)
FFL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
GCIL 26.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.79%)
HUBC 164.06 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (0.68%)
KEL 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.18%)
KOSM 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
LOTCHEM 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.54%)
MLCF 84.58 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (1.67%)
NBP 140.58 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.63%)
PAEL 41.95 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.06%)
PIAHCLA 20.44 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.25%)
PIBTL 10.44 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.76%)
POWER 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
PPL 189.90 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (0.89%)
PREMA 38.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 33.13 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.35%)
PTC 23.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.46%)
SNGP 120.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.43%)
SSGC 41.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.95%)
TELE 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
TPLP 9.72 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.14%)
TREET 22.63 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.35%)
TRG 56.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.62%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.4%)
BR100 15,079 Increased By 212.9 (1.43%)
BR30 42,570 Increased By 274.3 (0.65%)
KSE100 146,930 Increased By 1547.1 (1.06%)
KSE30 45,104 Increased By 490 (1.1%)
Aug 12, 2025
Pakistan

7 killed by mudslide while fixing water channel in GB

AFP Published 12 Aug, 2025

KHAPLU: A mudslide in northern Pakistan on Monday swept over a group of villagers attempting to fix a water channel damaged in recent monsoon rains, killing seven people, officials said.

More than 300 people have been killed across the country since the monsoon season began on June 26, the National Disaster Management Authority said.

Volunteers had been working through the night in the northern city of Danyor, in mountainous Gilgit-Baltistan, to fix a man-made water channel when part of the group was buried under a mudslide, the region’s disaster agency said.

Seven bodies were recovered, the agency added in an incident report.

“It was a self-help initiative taken by the villagers as they depend mostly on these water channels,” local journalist Shireen Karim told AFP.

“They mostly work during the night because of the hot weather during the day.”

The four water channels — made of stone or mud to bring fresh water for drinking and agriculture downstream — were damaged in flash floods in July.

The volunteers had already completed work on two channels.

