Pemra issues district-level cable TV licences

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has issued district-level cable TV licences for the first time in the country’s history.

In a ceremony held at the Pemra Headquarters, Islamabad, Chairman Muhammad Saleem welcomed guests and congratulated the successful bidders.

The initiative began earlier this year, with advertisements published in February 2025 in national newspapers, on Pemra’s website, and broadcast on TV channels, FM radio, and cable networks.

As a result, 36 companies submitted 91 applications from across the country.

Bidding was conducted for nine districts — Mianwali, Sialkot, Swat, Abbottabad, Muzaffargarh, Sahiwal, Peshawar, Rawalpindi, and Attock — while offer letters were issued for 44 districts that received one or two applications.

Following the process, 67 licences were provisionally awarded to 29 companies.

Among them, 20 companies that met all eligibility criteria received 42 licences for 37 districts at Monday’s ceremony.

