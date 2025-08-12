Flash floods kill 312, 740 injured since June 26

ISLAMABAD: The flash floods triggered by monsoon rains have resulted in the deaths of 312 people and left 740 injured nationwide since June 26, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said.

According to NDMA during the past 24 hours, seven people have died due to a mud slide in DanyoreNullah, Gilgit, while six people sustained injuries.

At Nagar 0.05 kilometres portion of Karakoram Highway (KKH) has been completely washed away and in Hunza, 0.20 km. Besides, killing 312 people and injuring 740, the floodwaters have also killed 734 livestock, destroying 1,722 houses, washing away 449.83 km of roads and sweeping away 107 bridges countrywide.

Out of 312 flood-related deaths, Punjab with 164 confirmed deaths and 582 injuries is on top, followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) with 71 deaths and 89 injuries; Sindh, 28 deaths and 40 injuries; Balochistan, 20 deaths and four injuries; G-B, 19 deaths and 12 injuries; Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), eight deaths and three injuries, and AJK, five deaths and 10 injuries.

According to the NDMA’s latest situation report, at least, 740 people have been injured and 1,722 homes damaged, of which, 572 fully destroyed and 1,150 partially damaged since the start of the monsoon season.

G-B with 543 damaged houses, of which, 347 fully destroyed and 196 partially damaged is on the top followed by KPK with 375, of which,102 fully and 273 partially damaged; AJK with 363, of which, 278 partially and 75 fully destroyed; Punjab, 216, of which, one fully and 215 partially; Sindh, 87, of which, 33 fully and 54 partially; Balochistan, 82, of which, 13 fully and 69 partially; ICT, 56, including one fully and 55 partially.

The flooding has also resulted in the deaths of 434 livestock, of which, 147 in KPK, 121 in Punjab, 85 in Sindh, 67 in G-B and 14 in AJK.

The NDMA said that the flash floods have also damaged 449.83 km of road infrastructure countrywide, of which, 431.7 km in KPK, 15.09 km in G-B, and 1.5 km each in Balochistan and AJK.

The floodwaters have swept away a total of 107 bridges, of which, 62 in G-B, 41 in KPK and three in ICT areas.

