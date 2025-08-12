BML 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
BOP 14.08 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.15%)
CNERGY 7.24 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.4%)
CPHL 87.10 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (3.08%)
DCL 12.49 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.32%)
DGKC 182.97 Increased By ▲ 4.10 (2.29%)
FCCL 49.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.65%)
FFL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
GCIL 26.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.79%)
HUBC 164.06 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (0.68%)
KEL 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.18%)
KOSM 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
LOTCHEM 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.54%)
MLCF 84.58 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (1.67%)
NBP 140.58 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.63%)
PAEL 41.95 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.06%)
PIAHCLA 20.44 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.25%)
PIBTL 10.44 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.76%)
POWER 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
PPL 189.90 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (0.89%)
PREMA 38.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 33.13 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.35%)
PTC 23.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.46%)
SNGP 120.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.43%)
SSGC 41.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.95%)
TELE 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
TPLP 9.72 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.14%)
TREET 22.63 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.35%)
TRG 56.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.62%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.4%)
BR100 15,079 Increased By 212.9 (1.43%)
BR30 42,570 Increased By 274.3 (0.65%)
KSE100 146,930 Increased By 1547.1 (1.06%)
KSE30 45,104 Increased By 490 (1.1%)
Aug 12, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-08-12

Flash floods kill 312, 740 injured since June 26

Abdul Rasheed Azad Published 12 Aug, 2025 03:12am

ISLAMABAD: The flash floods triggered by monsoon rains have resulted in the deaths of 312 people and left 740 injured nationwide since June 26, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said.

According to NDMA during the past 24 hours, seven people have died due to a mud slide in DanyoreNullah, Gilgit, while six people sustained injuries.

At Nagar 0.05 kilometres portion of Karakoram Highway (KKH) has been completely washed away and in Hunza, 0.20 km. Besides, killing 312 people and injuring 740, the floodwaters have also killed 734 livestock, destroying 1,722 houses, washing away 449.83 km of roads and sweeping away 107 bridges countrywide.

Out of 312 flood-related deaths, Punjab with 164 confirmed deaths and 582 injuries is on top, followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) with 71 deaths and 89 injuries; Sindh, 28 deaths and 40 injuries; Balochistan, 20 deaths and four injuries; G-B, 19 deaths and 12 injuries; Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), eight deaths and three injuries, and AJK, five deaths and 10 injuries.

According to the NDMA’s latest situation report, at least, 740 people have been injured and 1,722 homes damaged, of which, 572 fully destroyed and 1,150 partially damaged since the start of the monsoon season.

G-B with 543 damaged houses, of which, 347 fully destroyed and 196 partially damaged is on the top followed by KPK with 375, of which,102 fully and 273 partially damaged; AJK with 363, of which, 278 partially and 75 fully destroyed; Punjab, 216, of which, one fully and 215 partially; Sindh, 87, of which, 33 fully and 54 partially; Balochistan, 82, of which, 13 fully and 69 partially; ICT, 56, including one fully and 55 partially.

The flooding has also resulted in the deaths of 434 livestock, of which, 147 in KPK, 121 in Punjab, 85 in Sindh, 67 in G-B and 14 in AJK.

The NDMA said that the flash floods have also damaged 449.83 km of road infrastructure countrywide, of which, 431.7 km in KPK, 15.09 km in G-B, and 1.5 km each in Balochistan and AJK.

The floodwaters have swept away a total of 107 bridges, of which, 62 in G-B, 41 in KPK and three in ICT areas.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

NDMA flash floods

Comments

200 characters

Flash floods kill 312, 740 injured since June 26

Aurangzeb hints at major US investment

PM hails record business confidence

Pakistan eyes China as key market for maize exports

Punjab Rural Sustainable Water Supply, Sanitation Project: Govt financing remains below agreed level: WB

Protection of consumer interests: A robust framework is a must, Aurangzeb tells CCP

Rs300bn ‘windfall’: NA panel seeks sugar mill directors’ names

Sugar tender: TCP receives 4 bids

ATC acquits Qureshi, convicts Dr Yasmin and others for 10 years

Senior-most puisne judge of IHC speaks of corrupt system, practices

Failure to achieve financial close: Two key CPEC hydropower projects excluded from IGCEP

Read more stories