Pakistan Print 2025-08-12

PTI announces to challenge court verdicts

Tahir Amin Published 12 Aug, 2025 03:12am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has announced it will challenge the recent anti-terrorism court (ATC) verdicts in superior courts following convictions of several senior party leaders in connection with the May 9, 2023 riots. Talking to media outside the Parliament House, senior party leadership said that the movement will continue until every leader is released.

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar said that on February 8, PTI had won 180 seats, but this mandate was snatched away, and currently 76 representatives are left in the house.

Talking to the media outside the parliament, Barrister Gohar said that their mandate was also stolen and the mandate that was given was also not recognised. PTI got 30 million votes. Barrister Gohar said that the movement will continue until every leader is released.

“We have always condemned May 9, our leaders were sentenced to ten and five years. Yasmin Rashid is 74 years old, a cancer patient,” he added.

PTI leader Asad Qaiser said that they would challenge the decision in court, as justice is not visible in these decisions.

Mahmood Khan Achakzai asked that whether the terrorism of May 9 was dangerous or it is more dangerous to steal the election? PTI’s election symbol was snatched. Today in the May 9 case, several leaders were sentenced to 10 years in prison. Achakzai said that at present there is no constitution or law in the country and they would not let this assembly function.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

