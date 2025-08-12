Minority community: Rights, freedoms and safety fully protected: President

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari has said that Pakistan’s minority communities are an essential and respected part of society, and that their rights, freedoms, and safety are fully protected under the Constitution of Pakistan.

President Zardari, along with ministers and heads of minority communities, cut a cake at Aiwan-e-Sadr on 11 August 2025 to celebrate National Minorities Day.

First Lady Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari was also present.

Speaking on the occasion of National Minorities Day at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Monday, the heads of various minority communities thanked President Zardari for his historic decision in 2009, during his first tenure as president of Pakistan, to declare 11th August as National Minorities Day, to be observed each year.

They acknowledged this initiative as a milestone in recognising their contributions and upholding their rights.

The president praised their valuable contributions to the country’s strength and progress, noting their important role in national development. He made it clear that the State stands determined against all forms of discrimination, extremism, and violence, adding that such acts have no place in society and will not be allowed to threaten national unity and integrity.

The president said the State has taken practical measures to promote inclusion and ensure equal opportunities for all. These include separate seats for non-Muslims in the Parliament and Provincial Assemblies, a five per cent quota in federal and provincial government jobs, and scholarships for minority students from the primary level to higher and professional education, he said.

He assured the minority communities that their worship places, if presently under illegal occupation, would be retrieved without delay. He said he would ask the government to take steps to ensure such places are immediately restored to their rightful custodians.

He noted that the National Policy for Interfaith Harmony has been designed to promote religious tolerance, strengthen social integration, and unite all religious communities as part of a cohesive national fabric.

The president said that our religion, Islam, upholds peace, justice, and human dignity — principles reflected in the Charter of Madina, which granted equal rights to all communities, including non-Muslims. He added that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah envisioned a Pakistan where every citizen, regardless of religion, would enjoy equal rights — a vision that continues to guide state policies.

Marking the significance of the day, President Zardari called for a collective resolve to build an inclusive and stronger Pakistan where every citizen enjoys equality, mutual respect, and legal protection, and is empowered to contribute meaningfully to the nation’s shared destiny.

