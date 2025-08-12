BAFL, Dawood Foundation’s MSC join hands

KARACHI: Bank Alfalah has partnered with The Dawood Foundation’s MagnifiScience Centre (MSC) to launch a first-of-its-kind interactive Money Matters Exhibition, aimed at helping young Pakistanis develop essential money management skills.

Housed on the second floor of MSC in the Mathematics section, the new Money Matters theme turns personal finance into play. Children and teenagers can explore budgeting, saving, spending, and investing through gamified exhibits which include an arcade-style ATM, a walk-through history of money from barter to Bitcoin, and hands-on activities that simplify complex financial concepts.

On the occasion, Atif Bajwa, President and CEO of Bank Alfalah said that basic goal is to make financial literacy second nature for the next generation. “Through this partnership with The Dawood Foundation, we’re offering young minds an immersive experience that empowers smarter decision-making early in life. We are confident that this approach will equip the upcoming generation to successfully navigate through a rapidly evolving financial knowledge with confidence, and responsibility,” he added.

Sabrina Dawood, Vice Chair of The Dawood Foundation, said that the Money Matters Exhibition at the MagnifiScience Centre, supported by Bank Alfalah, offers a dynamic introduction to financial literacy, empowering visitors of all ages, especially young minds, to think critically about earning, spending, and saving. This meaningful initiative reflects the bank’s commitment to building financially aware and responsible communities, she added.

The initiative aligns with the State Bank of Pakistan’s financial inclusion agenda and supports the United Nation Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), specifically SDG 4 -Quality Education and SDG 17- Partnerships for the Goals. It also reflects Bank Alfalah’s ongoing commitment to Sustainable Corporate Social Responsibility, with a focus on education, financial and digital inclusion, and community empowerment.

The exhibition is now open to the public and will be a permanent feature of MSC’s educational offerings.

