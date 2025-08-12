Sindh PA passes resolution to mark Minorities Day

KARACHI: The Sindh Assembly on Monday unanimously passed a resolution to mark National Minority Day, reaffirming that the Constitution of Pakistan guarantees full protection to the minorities across the country, including Sindh. Members from both the treasury and opposition benches emphasised that observing the day just three days before Independence Day sends a clear message that every citizen enjoys freedom of religion and protection of life and property.

The session, chaired by Speaker Awais Qadir Shah in the old Assembly building, began after Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Zia Ul Hassan Lanjar moved a motion to suspend the regular agenda, which was approved. Deputy Speaker Anthony Naveed tabled the resolution, urging the House to acknowledge the constitutional rights of minorities.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, speaking in favour of the resolution, recalled that the same historic hall was where the Assembly had passed a resolution in favour of Pakistan in 1943 and where Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had addressed members in 1947. Quoting the Quaid, he said everyone is free to practice their religion and that Sindh was the first province to dissolve its autonomous status to join Pakistan. He stressed that representatives from the province have always contributed to the country’s unity and survival, citing the roles of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto. He also hoisted the national flag inside the hall.

Opposition Leader Ali Khurshidi endorsed the resolution, calling it significant and urging that its spirit be upheld. He reminded members of Jinnah’s warning against sectarianism and lamented that ethnic biases still surface in society. Referring to frequent dumper truck accidents in Karachi, he said the issue was not ethnic but administrative, and that recommendations agreed by all parties had not been implemented.

During the debate, Home Minister, Lanjar suggested that the matter of accidents be taken up separately after the resolution. He also announced the establishment of special desks for minority affairs at both the provincial police chief’s office and district SSP offices.

Local Government Minister, Saeed Ghani expressed pride in the Christian and Hindu communities living in his constituency, condemning religious persecution in India.

Deputy Speaker Naveed, who moved the resolution, noted that President Asif Ali Zardari had officially declared Minority Day in 2009, and that the white stripe in Pakistan’s national flag symbolises minority representation. He proposed removing the word “minority” from the Constitution to promote equality.

Former speaker, Agha Siraj Durrani described the day as one for unity, noting that the term “minority” was a constitutional one that could only be amended by the National Assembly. He said the Pakistan Peoples Party had ensured more than five percent job quotas for non-Muslims.

MQM’s Taha Ahmed Khan voiced unconditional support for the resolution, recalling Jinnah’s vision that Pakistan’s freedom would only be complete when all its inhabitants were free. PTI’s Shabbir Qureshi highlighted that Pakistan is unique for representing minorities in its flag. MQM’s Anil Kumar said Hindus in Pakistan live freely with full facilities, unlike minorities in India, and joined calls to remove the word “minority” from the Constitution. MQM’s Fauzia Hameed stressed the need for interfaith harmony and equal rights for all citizens. The resolution was unanimously adopted, and the session adjourned.

Sindh’s Senior Minister for Information and Transport, Sharjeel Inam Memon told the Assembly that the green and white national flag reflects both the freedom of the country and the guaranteed rights of minorities. He cited examples of minority members elected by the PPP to general seats, such as Mahesh Kumar Malani, Giyanchand Essarani and Hari Ram, as well as Krishna Kohli’s representation in the Senate in traditional dress, which earned international praise.

Sharjeel Memon said PPP leadership had ensured minority inclusion in the Benazir Income Support Programme and the ongoing housing scheme, with thousands of non-Muslim families receiving homes and ownership rights. He contrasted Pakistan’s protection of places of worship with the lack of safety for minorities in India.

Turning to the recent fatal dumper truck accident in Karachi, the minister said two children were killed and their father critically injured when a truck hit their motorcycle. He said police arrested the driver and impounded the vehicle, yet violent elements set fire to seven dumpers in a coordinated bid to create unrest. Calling it an old tactic to promote ethnic and criminal politics, he vowed that the government would not allow the city’s hard-earned peace to be disturbed.

He said agreements had been signed with dumper owners requiring all trucks entering the city after the 25th of this month to be fitted with modern trackers and cameras, with full driver records checked. The chief minister had also ordered immediate compensation for the victims’ families. He warned that anyone attempting to spread chaos again would face “forceful” action to preserve the city’s security.

Home Minister, Lanjar, addressing reporters and later the House, said FIRs had been registered and the affected families compensated. He urged against exaggerating such incidents, noting that not only dumper drivers but all road users share responsibility for accidents, given outdated vehicles and unsafe practices. Plans are underway to introduce e-ticketing, ensure all heavy vehicles have cameras, enforce proper licensing and ban unfit trucks. He reaffirmed Sindh’s commitment to protecting minorities and urged citizens to celebrate Independence Day peacefully, avoiding aerial firing in compliance with Section 144.

