Al-Ghazi Tractors joins hands with ChildLife Foundation

KARACHI: Al-Ghazi Tractors Limited, a leader in Pakistan’s agricultural machinery industry, recently organized a heartwarming Toy Donation Drive in collaboration with ChildLife Foundation, reaffirming its commitment to corporate social responsibility and community well-being.

In a heartening show of solidarity, Al-Ghazi Tractors employees came together to spread moments of joy and comfort to young patients at Mayo Hospital’s pediatric emergency department. More than 100 toys, including stuffed animals, puzzles, board games, and other child-friendly items — were generously donated by team members from across departments, reflecting the spirit of empathy and community that defines Al-Ghazi’s culture.

“At Al-Ghazi, we believe corporate responsibility goes beyond business—it’s about standing with our communities,” said Sakib Eltaff, CEO of Al-Ghazi Tractors. “I’m proud of our team for leading this initiative and thankful to ChildLife Foundation for giving us the opportunity to support children in their time of need.”

