BML 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
BOP 14.08 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.15%)
CNERGY 7.24 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.4%)
CPHL 87.10 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (3.08%)
DCL 12.49 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.32%)
DGKC 182.97 Increased By ▲ 4.10 (2.29%)
FCCL 49.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.65%)
FFL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
GCIL 26.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.79%)
HUBC 164.06 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (0.68%)
KEL 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.18%)
KOSM 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
LOTCHEM 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.54%)
MLCF 84.58 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (1.67%)
NBP 140.58 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.63%)
PAEL 41.95 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.06%)
PIAHCLA 20.44 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.25%)
PIBTL 10.44 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.76%)
POWER 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
PPL 189.90 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (0.89%)
PREMA 38.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 33.13 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.35%)
PTC 23.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.46%)
SNGP 120.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.43%)
SSGC 41.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.95%)
TELE 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
TPLP 9.72 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.14%)
TREET 22.63 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.35%)
TRG 56.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.62%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.4%)
BR100 15,079 Increased By 212.9 (1.43%)
BR30 42,570 Increased By 274.3 (0.65%)
KSE100 146,930 Increased By 1547.1 (1.06%)
KSE30 45,104 Increased By 490 (1.1%)
Pakistan Print 2025-08-12

Al-Ghazi Tractors joins hands with ChildLife Foundation

Press Release Published 12 Aug, 2025 03:12am

KARACHI: Al-Ghazi Tractors Limited, a leader in Pakistan’s agricultural machinery industry, recently organized a heartwarming Toy Donation Drive in collaboration with ChildLife Foundation, reaffirming its commitment to corporate social responsibility and community well-being.

In a heartening show of solidarity, Al-Ghazi Tractors employees came together to spread moments of joy and comfort to young patients at Mayo Hospital’s pediatric emergency department. More than 100 toys, including stuffed animals, puzzles, board games, and other child-friendly items — were generously donated by team members from across departments, reflecting the spirit of empathy and community that defines Al-Ghazi’s culture.

“At Al-Ghazi, we believe corporate responsibility goes beyond business—it’s about standing with our communities,” said Sakib Eltaff, CEO of Al-Ghazi Tractors. “I’m proud of our team for leading this initiative and thankful to ChildLife Foundation for giving us the opportunity to support children in their time of need.”

ChildLife Foundation Al Ghazi Tractors

