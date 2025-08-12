BML 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
Pakistan Print 2025-08-12

SKMCH: SMS donation amount revised upward

Published 12 Aug, 2025

LAHORE: Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital (SKMCH) and Research Centre on Monday announced that, effective August 12, 2025, donations made via SMS to 7770 will increase to Rs 100 (plus applicable taxes), from the previous amount of Rs 20 (plus taxes).

This increase will enhance your contribution to provide world-class cancer treatment to thousands of underprivileged patients across Pakistan. For nearly three decades, the unwavering generosity of donors has enabled the expansion of Shaukat Khanum’s services, including its facility in Peshawar and the near completion of its third hospital in Karachi.

Every contribution counts, and an SMS donation of Rs 100 to 7770 can provide hope and life-saving care for cancer patients in need.

Dr Faisal Sultan, CEO of Shaukat Khanum Hospitals said, “We hope that the public will continue their support through this Sadaqah-e-Jariya and give hope to the needy cancer patients.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

