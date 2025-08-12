BML 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
BOP 14.08 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.15%)
CNERGY 7.24 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.4%)
CPHL 87.10 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (3.08%)
DCL 12.49 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.32%)
DGKC 182.97 Increased By ▲ 4.10 (2.29%)
FCCL 49.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.65%)
FFL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
GCIL 26.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.79%)
HUBC 164.06 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (0.68%)
KEL 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.18%)
KOSM 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
LOTCHEM 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.54%)
MLCF 84.58 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (1.67%)
NBP 140.58 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.63%)
PAEL 41.95 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.06%)
PIAHCLA 20.44 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.25%)
PIBTL 10.44 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.76%)
POWER 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
PPL 189.90 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (0.89%)
PREMA 38.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 33.13 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.35%)
PTC 23.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.46%)
SNGP 120.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.43%)
SSGC 41.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.95%)
TELE 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
TPLP 9.72 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.14%)
TREET 22.63 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.35%)
TRG 56.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.62%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.4%)
BR100 15,079 Increased By 212.9 (1.43%)
BR30 42,570 Increased By 274.3 (0.65%)
KSE100 146,930 Increased By 1547.1 (1.06%)
KSE30 45,104 Increased By 490 (1.1%)
Aug 12, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-08-12

Urs celebrations of Data Ganj Bakhsh to begin tomorrow

Muhammad Saleem Published 12 Aug, 2025 03:12am

LAHORE: The three-day 982nd Urs celebrations of great saint Syed Ali Abul Hasan bin Usman Hajveri, popularly known as Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA) will be held in Lahore from August 13 to 15.

Special food stalls have been set up at designated places of the shrine for the general public attending the Urs celebrations. Food would be doled out round-the-clock among the visitors and devotees during the three-day celebrations. Milk sabeel has also been set up.

The police have put in place strict security arrangements for the annual Urs. The police personnel have been deployed on nearby rooftops to keep an eye on any suspicious activity and the vehicles of Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit would conduct patrolling in areas nearby to deal with any untoward incident.

The devotees would be allowed to enter the shrine through walk through gates and their checking by metal detectors at the entry points.

Provincial Minister for Auqaf and Religious Affairs, Chaudhary Shafay Hussain told media that the shrine of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA) is the largest spiritual centre where devotees from all over the world have the honour of visiting.

Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA) played a vital role in promoting the teachings of the Holy Quran, he said, adding: “On the instructions of the chief minister Punjab, arrangements for this year’s Urs of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh have been made better than ever before, ensuring the best facilities for devotees. He stated that the expansion project of the shrine will be completed this year, in which Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar has played a significant role.

Chaudhary Shafay Hussain stated that foolproof security arrangements have been made for the Urs. On the chief minister’s instructions, the best possible facilities have been ensured for the devotees. He said that “cleanliness is half of faith,” therefore, special instructions have been issued to the Secretary Auqaf and DG Religious Affairs to improve cleanliness conditions in mosques and shrines.

Moreover, during the Urs of Data Sahib, uninterrupted electricity and gas supply will be ensured through coordination with the relevant departments.

The minister further said that a plan is being devised to prevent corruption in the donation boxes installed at shrines, and efforts are being made to establish small branches of the Bank of Punjab at major shrines. He said that during the previous governments before the caretaker setup, 80 percent of Auqaf’s land was illegally occupied. An action plan has been formulated to retrieve illegal occupation on Auqaf’s land, and a high-powered committee is working for this purpose. Work has also been initiated to bring barren Auqaf land into productive use, he added.

The provincial minister said that Rs three billion have been allocated in the current fiscal year’s budget for the renovation of shrines and mosques. Considering the growing population, new mosques will also be built. The complete digitization of the Auqaf Department is underway, he added. Chaudhary Shafay Hussain said that four months ago, he was given the additional charge of the Auqaf and Religious Affairs Department, and he has taken concrete steps to improve the department’s affairs.

He said that Islam is a religion of peace, which has no place for terrorism.

“We must work together to make our beloved homeland a cradle of peace and security.”

Answering a question, the minister said that we attained true independence on August 14, 1947, and now everyone must work hard for the country’s progress. He remarked that one political party has been in power in KPk for many years, yet has failed to establish even a single general hospital there. Those who call Punjab’s Metro Bus a costly project have spent far more resources on similar projects in their own province. Politicians should refrain from making statements that they cannot fulfill, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Data Ganj Bakhsh Syed Ali Abul Hasan bin Usman Hajveri

Comments

200 characters

Urs celebrations of Data Ganj Bakhsh to begin tomorrow

Aurangzeb hints at major US investment

PM hails record business confidence

Pakistan eyes China as key market for maize exports

Punjab Rural Sustainable Water Supply, Sanitation Project: Govt financing remains below agreed level: WB

Protection of consumer interests: A robust framework is a must, Aurangzeb tells CCP

Rs300bn ‘windfall’: NA panel seeks sugar mill directors’ names

Sugar tender: TCP receives 4 bids

ATC acquits Qureshi, convicts Dr Yasmin and others for 10 years

Senior-most puisne judge of IHC speaks of corrupt system, practices

Failure to achieve financial close: Two key CPEC hydropower projects excluded from IGCEP

Read more stories