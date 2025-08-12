BML 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
BOP 14.08 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.15%)
CNERGY 7.24 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.4%)
CPHL 87.10 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (3.08%)
DCL 12.49 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.32%)
DGKC 182.97 Increased By ▲ 4.10 (2.29%)
FCCL 49.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.65%)
FFL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
GCIL 26.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.79%)
HUBC 164.06 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (0.68%)
KEL 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.18%)
KOSM 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
LOTCHEM 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.54%)
MLCF 84.58 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (1.67%)
NBP 140.58 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.63%)
PAEL 41.95 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.06%)
PIAHCLA 20.44 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.25%)
PIBTL 10.44 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.76%)
POWER 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
PPL 189.90 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (0.89%)
PREMA 38.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 33.13 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.35%)
PTC 23.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.46%)
SNGP 120.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.43%)
SSGC 41.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.95%)
TELE 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
TPLP 9.72 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.14%)
TREET 22.63 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.35%)
TRG 56.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.62%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.4%)
BR100 15,079 Increased By 212.9 (1.43%)
BR30 42,570 Increased By 274.3 (0.65%)
KSE100 146,930 Increased By 1547.1 (1.06%)
KSE30 45,104 Increased By 490 (1.1%)
Aug 12, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-08-12

Gulf shares mixed on corporate earnings

Reuters Published 12 Aug, 2025 03:12am

DUBAI: Stock markets in the Gulf were mixed on Monday as investors weighed earnings reports while awaiting key US inflation data and the expiry of a US tariff deadline on China.

US consumer prices, scheduled for Tuesday, will offer clues on the Federal Reserve’s path for rate cuts. A hotter than expected reading could dampen expectations for near-term interest rate reductions. Traders are currently pricing in about a 90% probability of an easing in September and at least one more cut by year-end.

Monetary policy shifts in the US have a significant impact on Gulf markets, where most currencies are pegged to the dollar.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark stock index slipped for a third straight session, ending 1% lower, with most constituents posting losses.

Saudi Advanced Industries Co slumped 9.5% to hit more than two-year low after the investment firm posted a second-quarter net loss, compared to profit a year earlier.

Shares of MBC Group dropped 4.1% to 30.3 riyals per share, their lowest since listing in January. The media giant reported a 38% decrease in quarterly net profit.

Among other losers Al-Dawaa Medical Services Co dropped 6.3% as the healthcare service provider reported a 9.7% year-on-year decline in quarterly net profit.

The Abu Dhabi benchmark index fell for a fourth day, dipping 0.1%, with Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank dropping 1.9% and Ghitha Holding declining 4.8%.

In contrast, Apex Investment advanced 4.3% and Dana Gas rose 1.6%.

Dubai’s benchmark stock index was up 0.1%, aided by gains in consumer discretionary, utilities, communication and industry shares. Tolls operator Salik added 1.7% and Amlak Finance surged 10.1%.

The Qatari benchmark index gained 0.1%, supported by a 0.5% rise in Industries Qatar and a 1.5% increase in Qatar Electricity and Water.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index was down 0.6% after a seven-session winning streak and hitting a fresh record high in the previous session. Abu Qir Fertilizers

lost 1.1% while Talaat Moustafa Group shed 0.6%.

Egypt’s largest developer, TMG, posted a 26.6% fall in second-quarter net profit attributable to shareholders, compared to the previous three months.

Egypt’s annual urban consumer price inflation dropped to 13.9% in July from 14.9% in June, while core inflation rose to 11.6% year-on-year in July from 11.4% in June, the central bank said late on Sunday.

US Federal Reserve Gulf markets US inflation US consumer prices Gulf Shares US tariff

Comments

200 characters

Gulf shares mixed on corporate earnings

Aurangzeb hints at major US investment

PM hails record business confidence

Pakistan eyes China as key market for maize exports

Punjab Rural Sustainable Water Supply, Sanitation Project: Govt financing remains below agreed level: WB

Protection of consumer interests: A robust framework is a must, Aurangzeb tells CCP

Rs300bn ‘windfall’: NA panel seeks sugar mill directors’ names

Sugar tender: TCP receives 4 bids

ATC acquits Qureshi, convicts Dr Yasmin and others for 10 years

Senior-most puisne judge of IHC speaks of corrupt system, practices

Failure to achieve financial close: Two key CPEC hydropower projects excluded from IGCEP

Read more stories