BML 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
BOP 14.08 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.15%)
CNERGY 7.24 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.4%)
CPHL 87.10 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (3.08%)
DCL 12.49 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.32%)
DGKC 182.97 Increased By ▲ 4.10 (2.29%)
FCCL 49.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.65%)
FFL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
GCIL 26.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.79%)
HUBC 164.06 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (0.68%)
KEL 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.18%)
KOSM 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
LOTCHEM 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.54%)
MLCF 84.58 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (1.67%)
NBP 140.58 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.63%)
PAEL 41.95 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.06%)
PIAHCLA 20.44 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.25%)
PIBTL 10.44 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.76%)
POWER 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
PPL 189.90 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (0.89%)
PREMA 38.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 33.13 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.35%)
PTC 23.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.46%)
SNGP 120.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.43%)
SSGC 41.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.95%)
TELE 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
TPLP 9.72 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.14%)
TREET 22.63 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.35%)
TRG 56.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.62%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.4%)
BR100 15,079 Increased By 212.9 (1.43%)
BR30 42,570 Increased By 274.3 (0.65%)
KSE100 146,930 Increased By 1547.1 (1.06%)
KSE30 45,104 Increased By 490 (1.1%)
Markets Print 2025-08-12

Indian shares gain ahead of US-Russia talks

Reuters Published 12 Aug, 2025 03:12am

MUMBAI: India’s equity benchmarks started the week on a positive note, led by post-earnings gains in State Bank of India and Tata Motors, and as investors picked up stocks after six consecutive weeks of losses as they awaited US-Russia talks.

The Nifty 50 rose 0.91 percent to 24,585.05 points and the BSE Sensex gained 0.93 percent to 80,604.08 on Monday.

The Nifty and Sensex shed nearly 1 percent last week, posting their longest weekly losing streak in five years, as US tariffs and muted earnings weighed.

Reliance Industries, which has benefited from cheaper Russian oil imports, rose 1.4 percent. The stock fell nearly 2 percent last week.

“We are definitely seeing some bargain buying today after losses seen in the last few weeks. There is some positivity on the back of scheduled US-Russia talks. But it needs to be seen what comes out of those talks,” said Aamar Deo Singh, senior vice president at Angel One.

Fifteen of the 16 major sectors logged gains. Public sector banks were the biggest gainers with a 2.2 percent climb, led by a 2.4 percent rise in State Bank of India.

The country’s largest lender by assets posted higher profit, driven by stronger treasury income and curtailed spending.

