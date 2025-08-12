BML 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
BOP 14.08 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.15%)
CNERGY 7.24 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.4%)
CPHL 87.10 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (3.08%)
DCL 12.49 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.32%)
DGKC 182.97 Increased By ▲ 4.10 (2.29%)
FCCL 49.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.65%)
FFL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
GCIL 26.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.79%)
HUBC 164.06 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (0.68%)
KEL 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.18%)
KOSM 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
LOTCHEM 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.54%)
MLCF 84.58 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (1.67%)
NBP 140.58 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.63%)
PAEL 41.95 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.06%)
PIAHCLA 20.44 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.25%)
PIBTL 10.44 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.76%)
POWER 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
PPL 189.90 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (0.89%)
PREMA 38.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 33.13 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.35%)
PTC 23.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.46%)
SNGP 120.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.43%)
SSGC 41.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.95%)
TELE 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
TPLP 9.72 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.14%)
TREET 22.63 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.35%)
TRG 56.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.62%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.4%)
BR100 15,079 Increased By 212.9 (1.43%)
BR30 42,570 Increased By 274.3 (0.65%)
KSE100 146,930 Increased By 1547.1 (1.06%)
KSE30 45,104 Increased By 490 (1.1%)
Aug 12, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-08-12

Soybeans futures rise

Reuters Published 12 Aug, 2025 03:12am

CANBERRA: Chicago soybean prices rose more than 2% on Monday after US President Donald Trump said he hoped China would quadruple its soybean orders from the United States.

China is the largest soy importer in the world, but has been shunning US beans for South American ones on the back of trade and diplomatic tensions. Trade talks between US and Chinese officials are ongoing.

“China is worried about its shortage of soybeans,” Trump posted on Truth Social. “I hope China will quickly quadruple its soybean orders. This is also a way of substantially reducing China’s Trade Deficit with the USA.” The most active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 2.1% at $10.08 a bushel at 0417 GMT, having been little changed before Trump’s post.

Chicago wheat and corn futures also gained after the post, with CBOT wheat up 0.9% at $5.19 a bushel and corn 0.3% higher at $4.06-3/4 a bushel. However, prices of all three crops remain under pressure from plentiful global supply. Last week, wheat fell to a five-year low, soybeans to a four-month low and corn to contract lows. Analysts polled by Reuters think the USDA will raise its US corn and soybean production estimates in a monthly report due on August 12. Northern Hemisphere wheat harvests are, meanwhile, pouring grain into the market. Low prices appear to have stimulated some demand for US exports. US weekly export sales of soybeans, corn and wheat were higher than expected last week, and the USDA has reported a series of flash sales of corn in recent days.

Speculators are still bearish, however. Non-commercial traders trimmed their net short position in CBOT corn futures in the week to Aug. 5 but expanded their net shorts in wheat and soybeans, regulatory data showed.

Large short positions make the markets vulnerable to bouts of short covering that accelerate upward price moves.

Soybeans CBOT Chicago soybean prices

Comments

200 characters

Soybeans futures rise

Aurangzeb hints at major US investment

PM hails record business confidence

Pakistan eyes China as key market for maize exports

Punjab Rural Sustainable Water Supply, Sanitation Project: Govt financing remains below agreed level: WB

Protection of consumer interests: A robust framework is a must, Aurangzeb tells CCP

Rs300bn ‘windfall’: NA panel seeks sugar mill directors’ names

Sugar tender: TCP receives 4 bids

ATC acquits Qureshi, convicts Dr Yasmin and others for 10 years

Senior-most puisne judge of IHC speaks of corrupt system, practices

Failure to achieve financial close: Two key CPEC hydropower projects excluded from IGCEP

Read more stories