Australia to recognise Palestinian state

CANBERRA: Australia will recognise a Palestinian state at the UN General Assembly in September, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Monday.

“A two-state solution is humanity’s best hope to break the cycle of violence in the Middle East and to bring an end to the conflict, suffering and starvation in Gaza,” he told reporters in Canberra.

“Until Israeli and Palestinian statehood is permanent, peace can only be temporary.

“Australia will recognise the right of the Palestinian people to a state of their own. We will work with the international community to make this right a reality.”

The Israel-Hamas war, raging in Gaza since the Palestinian group’s attack on October 7, 2023, has revived a global push for Palestinians to be given a state of their own.

According to an AFP tally, at least 145 of the 193 UN members now recognise or plan to recognise a Palestinian state, including France, Canada and Britain.