BML 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
BOP 14.08 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.15%)
CNERGY 7.24 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.4%)
CPHL 87.10 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (3.08%)
DCL 12.49 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.32%)
DGKC 182.97 Increased By ▲ 4.10 (2.29%)
FCCL 49.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.65%)
FFL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
GCIL 26.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.79%)
HUBC 164.06 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (0.68%)
KEL 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.18%)
KOSM 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
LOTCHEM 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.54%)
MLCF 84.58 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (1.67%)
NBP 140.58 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.63%)
PAEL 41.95 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.06%)
PIAHCLA 20.44 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.25%)
PIBTL 10.44 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.76%)
POWER 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
PPL 189.90 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (0.89%)
PREMA 38.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 33.13 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.35%)
PTC 23.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.46%)
SNGP 120.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.43%)
SSGC 41.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.95%)
TELE 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
TPLP 9.72 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.14%)
TREET 22.63 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.35%)
TRG 56.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.62%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.4%)
BR100 15,079 Increased By 212.9 (1.43%)
BR30 42,570 Increased By 274.3 (0.65%)
KSE100 146,930 Increased By 1547.1 (1.06%)
KSE30 45,104 Increased By 490 (1.1%)
Aug 12, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-08-12

Sindh govt schedules ‘Grand musical show’ for tomorrow

Recorder Report Published 12 Aug, 2025 03:12am

KARACHI: The Sindh government has finalised arrangements for a grand musical show scheduled for Aug 13.

A meeting in this regard was held at the office of the Deputy Commissioner East, chaired by Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon.

The meeting reviewed in detail the preparations and arrangements for the event.

The meeting was attended by Provincial Minister for Local Government Saeed Ghani, Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab, Commissioner Karachi Syed Hussain Naqvi, Additional IG Karachi Javed Alam Odho, Secretary Information Nadeem-ur-Rehman Memon and other officials.

Sindh Senior Minister and Minister for information, transport and mass transit Sharjeel Inam Memon directed that special arrangements be made for children with disabilities so they could directly access their seats.

He said PPP leadership, the Sindh chief minister and cabinet members wanted such children to be part of the celebrations as they deserved special attention and should feel that the country and the occasion were equally theirs.

Regarding security, the senior minister said that all requirements should be strictly met and that maximum Rangers personnel be deployed to ensure the public could enjoy Independence Day celebrations in a peaceful environment.

He added that the grand show on Aug 13 was a gift from the Sindh government to the public on Independence Day, and expressed the hope that citizens of Karachi and other participants would spend a safe, pleasant and memorable evening.

During the briefing, the Deputy Commissioner East said the event would have a seating capacity of 27,000, of which 10,000 seats would be reserved for families. He added that three buses and special entry passes would be arranged for children with disabilities to facilitate their access to the venue.

Security officials informed the meeting that a two-tier security arrangement would be in place at the stadium. They also proposed the deployment of scouts alongside Rangers and police as part of the security plan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Sindh Government Sharjeel Inam Memon grand musical show

Comments

200 characters

Sindh govt schedules ‘Grand musical show’ for tomorrow

Aurangzeb hints at major US investment

PM hails record business confidence

Pakistan eyes China as key market for maize exports

Punjab Rural Sustainable Water Supply, Sanitation Project: Govt financing remains below agreed level: WB

Protection of consumer interests: A robust framework is a must, Aurangzeb tells CCP

Rs300bn ‘windfall’: NA panel seeks sugar mill directors’ names

Sugar tender: TCP receives 4 bids

ATC acquits Qureshi, convicts Dr Yasmin and others for 10 years

Senior-most puisne judge of IHC speaks of corrupt system, practices

Failure to achieve financial close: Two key CPEC hydropower projects excluded from IGCEP

Read more stories