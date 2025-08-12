Sindh govt schedules ‘Grand musical show’ for tomorrow

KARACHI: The Sindh government has finalised arrangements for a grand musical show scheduled for Aug 13.

A meeting in this regard was held at the office of the Deputy Commissioner East, chaired by Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon.

The meeting reviewed in detail the preparations and arrangements for the event.

The meeting was attended by Provincial Minister for Local Government Saeed Ghani, Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab, Commissioner Karachi Syed Hussain Naqvi, Additional IG Karachi Javed Alam Odho, Secretary Information Nadeem-ur-Rehman Memon and other officials.

Sindh Senior Minister and Minister for information, transport and mass transit Sharjeel Inam Memon directed that special arrangements be made for children with disabilities so they could directly access their seats.

He said PPP leadership, the Sindh chief minister and cabinet members wanted such children to be part of the celebrations as they deserved special attention and should feel that the country and the occasion were equally theirs.

Regarding security, the senior minister said that all requirements should be strictly met and that maximum Rangers personnel be deployed to ensure the public could enjoy Independence Day celebrations in a peaceful environment.

He added that the grand show on Aug 13 was a gift from the Sindh government to the public on Independence Day, and expressed the hope that citizens of Karachi and other participants would spend a safe, pleasant and memorable evening.

During the briefing, the Deputy Commissioner East said the event would have a seating capacity of 27,000, of which 10,000 seats would be reserved for families. He added that three buses and special entry passes would be arranged for children with disabilities to facilitate their access to the venue.

Security officials informed the meeting that a two-tier security arrangement would be in place at the stadium. They also proposed the deployment of scouts alongside Rangers and police as part of the security plan.

