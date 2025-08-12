Markets Print 2025-08-12
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (August 11, 2025).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 146,929.84
High: 147,005.18
Low: 145,258.50
Net Change: 1,547.04
Volume (000): 299,281
Value (000): 33,654,096
Makt Cap (000) 4,375,689,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 23,484.83
NET CH (+) 113.66
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 11,358.97
NET CH (+) 91.99
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 43,334.68
NET CH (+) 796.13
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 22,861.72
NET CH (+) 116.79
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 13,404.46
NET CH (+) 324.83
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,297.46
NET CH (-) 17.28
------------------------------------
As on: 11-Aug-2025
====================================
