KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (August 11, 2025).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 146,929.84 High: 147,005.18 Low: 145,258.50 Net Change: 1,547.04 Volume (000): 299,281 Value (000): 33,654,096 Makt Cap (000) 4,375,689,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 23,484.83 NET CH (+) 113.66 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 11,358.97 NET CH (+) 91.99 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 43,334.68 NET CH (+) 796.13 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 22,861.72 NET CH (+) 116.79 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 13,404.46 NET CH (+) 324.83 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,297.46 NET CH (-) 17.28 ------------------------------------ As on: 11-Aug-2025 ====================================

