Gulf shares mixed on corporate earnings, US inflation

Reuters Published 11 Aug, 2025 07:17pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Stock markets in the Gulf were mixed on Monday as investors weighed earnings reports while awaiting key U.S. inflation data and the expiry of a U.S. tariff deadline on China.

U.S. consumer prices, scheduled for Tuesday, will offer clues on the Federal Reserve’s path for rate cuts. A hotter than expected reading could dampen expectations for near-term interest rate reductions. Traders are currently pricing in about a 90% probability of an easing in September and at least one more cut by year-end.

Monetary policy shifts in the U.S. have a significant impact on Gulf markets, where most currencies are pegged to the dollar.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark stock index slipped for a third straight session, ending 1% lower, with most constituents posting losses.

Saudi Advanced Industries Co slumped 9.5% to hit more than two-year low after the investment firm posted a second-quarter net loss, compared to profit a year earlier.

Shares of MBC Group dropped 4.1% to 30.3 riyals per share, their lowest since listing in January. The media giant reported a 38% decrease in quarterly net profit.

Among other losers Al-Dawaa Medical Services Co dropped 6.3% as the healthcare service provider reported a 9.7% year-on-year decline in quarterly net profit.

The Abu Dhabi benchmark index fell for a fourth day, dipping 0.1%, with Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank dropping 1.9% and Ghitha Holding declining 4.8%.

In contrast, Apex Investment advanced 4.3% and Dana Gas rose 1.6%.

Dubai’s benchmark stock index was up 0.1%, aided by gains in consumer discretionary, utilities, communication and industry shares. Tolls operator Salik added 1.7% and Amlak Finance surged 10.1%.

The Qatari benchmark index gained 0.1%, supported by a 0.5% rise in Industries Qatar and a 1.5% increase in Qatar Electricity and Water.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index was down 0.6% after a seven-session winning streak and hitting a fresh record high in the previous session. Abu Qir Fertilizers lost 1.1% while Talaat Moustafa Group shed 0.6%.

Egypt’s largest developer, TMG, posted a 26.6% fall in second-quarter net profit attributable to shareholders, compared to the previous three months.

Egypt’s annual urban consumer price inflation dropped to 13.9% in July from 14.9% in June, while core inflation rose to 11.6% year-on-year in July from 11.4% in June, the central bank said late on Sunday.

-------------------------------------
 SAUDI ARABIA    down 1% to 10,792
 KUWAIT          added 0.2% to 9,339
 QATAR           rose 0.1% to 11,371
 EGYPT           fell 0.6% to 35,909
 BAHRAIN         down 0.2% to 1,938
 OMAN            up 0.2% to 4,863
 ABU DHABI       down 0.1% to 10,302
 DUBAI           added 0.1% to 6,153
-------------------------------------
