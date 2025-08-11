Zelenskiy says he spoke with India’s Modi about Russian sanctions, future meeting

KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday that he had a long conversation with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during which the two discussed sanctions on Russian oil and agreed to meet in person in September.

“It is important that India is supporting our peace efforts and shares the position that everything concerning Ukraine must be decided with Ukraine’s participation,” he wrote on X.

“It is important that every leader who has tangible leverage over Russia sends the corresponding signals to Moscow.”