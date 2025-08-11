BML 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
Indian netizens call for boycott of US products over Trump tariff war

BR Web Desk Published August 11, 2025 Updated August 11, 2025 06:32pm
Enraged Indians have been expressing anger at Trump’s imposition of 50% tariffs on Indian imports, as punishment for buying Russian oil. Netizens took to social media to call for a boycott of American products and to embrace local alternates instead, not dissimilar to the drive Canada experienced earlier.

Amidst deteriorating ties between Washington and New Delhi, the US is reportedly close to finalizing a trade deal with Pakistan with a negotiated rate of 19% tariffs and investment buffers built in.

In India, Trump’s tariffs spark calls to boycott American goods

As India navigates this new relationship, some users blamed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the “foreign policy disaster”, while some praised him for standing up to Trump.

