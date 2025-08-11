BML 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
Business & Finance

Indian alloy steel producers file anti-dumping plea against Chinese steel, executive says

Reuters Published 11 Aug, 2025 05:18pm

NEW DELHI: The Indian alloy steel producers’ association has filed an anti-dumping petition with the federal trade ministry against cheap imports from China, its senior executive told Reuters on Monday.

India, the world’s second-biggest producer of crude steel, has the capacity to make around 18 million to 20 million metric tons per annum of alloy steel, which is used in the auto, defence and aerospace sectors.

“China is selling wire rods of alloy steel at very low prices, and imports have gone up considerably in the last three years, hurting the local alloy steel producers,” said Anil Dhawan, director general, Alloy Steel Producers Association of India (ASPA).

Alloy steel wire rods are mainly used for automobiles and their components, Dhawan said.

Dhawan said the anti-dumping petition was filed on July 31 with the Directorate General of Trade Remedies, which falls under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

The ASPA’s members include JSW Steel, India’s biggest steelmaker, as well as Jindal Steel, Kalyani Steels, and Mukand Sumi Special Steel, among others.

In April, India imposed a 12% temporary tariff on some steel imports, locally known as a safeguard duty, to curb a surge in cheap shipments primarily from China.

